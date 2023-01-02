Mexican authorities find four human skulls in airport package

Authorities in central Mexico found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States.

Mexico’s National Guard said its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box.

The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan, in Michoacan state, to an address in Manning, South Carolina.

When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminium foil.

The package did not come with the required documentation to support its shipment and the Mexican attorney general is investigating the discovery, local police said.

The Guard said the shipment, regardless of how the skulls were obtained or whether the items were meant for medical study, may violate Mexican laws on the handling of corpses.

Mexican National Guard The x-ray of the skulls.

Michoacan is one of Mexico's most violent states, and the city of Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.