Jair Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil’s presidential palace and Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who refuse to accept his electoral defeat in last year’s election, have stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in the capital.

Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on the roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which are connected through the vast Three Powers square in Brasilia. Some are calling for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.

Images on TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing green and yellow, the colours of the flag that have also come to symbolise the Bolsonaro government.

Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s electoral win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fires and gathering outside military buildings, asking armed forces to intervene. Many believed election results were fraudulent or unreliable.

READ MORE:

* Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wins Brazil's presidential election

* Roads blocked, flights cancelled as Bolsonaro silent on Brazil election loss

* Victorious Lula faces a damaged economy and a deeply divided Brazil

* Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil’s election is shaping up as a referendum on democracy



President Lula, in a televised address, called the riot “barbarism” and warned that those involved with the attack would be “found and punished”.

He denounced those storming the government buildings as “fanatic fascists” who represented “everything that’s abominable” in politics.

“These fanatics have done something that’s never before been done in this country,” he said, and promised they would be punished “with all the force of the law”.

Eraldo Peres/AP Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro storm the Congress building in Brasilia, Brazil.

A number of world leaders have condemned the riot.

“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil,” said US President Joe Biden. “Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined.”

“The Brazilian government has our full support in the face of this cowardly and vile attack on democracy,” said Gabriel Boric, the president of Chile.

“All my solidarity to [Lula] and the people of Brazil,” said Gustavo Petro, the Colombian president. “Fascism has decided to stage a coup.”

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said “we categorically condemn the assault on the Brazil’s Congress and make a call for the immediate return to democratic normality”.

Eraldo Peres/AP Supporters of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro on the roof of Congress.

Brazil’s Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said he was in permanent contact with Brasilia’s governor, Ibaneis Rocha, and that the entire police apparatus had been mobilised to control the situation.

The incident has recalled the January 6 invasion of the US Capitol, something many political analysts and the judiciary have warned about for months.

Bolsonaro, who flew to the US ahead of Lula’s inauguration, has not yet condemned or commented on the ongoing situation.