Brazil sends 'highly toxic' aircraft carrier to bottom of the sea

A decommissioned aircraft carrier has been sunk deep in the Atlantic Ocean by the Brazilian navy, despite protests by environmentalists that it was laden with toxic materials.

The 266m-long Sao Paulo, which was built in the 1950s in France before being sold to Brazil in 2000, had been towed at sea for months in an effort to find a port for it to be scrapped.

Last year Sok Denizcilik, a Turkish company, bought the ship for a reported US$10.5 million (NZ$16.6m) and agreed to dismantle it. But that arrangement was blocked at the last minute by Turkish environmental authorities just as the vessel was about to be towed into the Mediterranean. Sok Denizcilik then had to pay for the ship to be towed back across the Atlantic.

The "planned and controlled sinking" took place last Friday, 350 km off the Brazilian coast, at an approximate depth of 5000 m, the Brazilian navy said in a statement.

The precise location for the scuppering was selected after consideration of "the security of navigation and the environment" and "the mitigation of the impacts on public health, fishing activities and ecosystems", the navy said.

Environmental activist groups including Greenpeace and the Basel Action Network, which campaigns for the responsible disposal of toxic waste, had taken legal action and appealed to President Lula da Silva of Brazil, who had promised to improve his country's environmental record, to stop the sinking of the vessel.

"The sinking of the aircraft carrier Sao Paulo throws tonnes of asbestos, mercury, lead and other highly toxic substances into the seabed," Greenpeace said. It accused Brazil of the "biggest breach of chemical and waste agreements committed by a country".

The Brazilian navy had argued that sending the ship to the deep seabed was the best disposal option for an increasingly unseaworthy vessel. Last week, the navy said the Sao Paulo was suffering "deteriorating hull buoyancy conditions" and warned that the risk of a "spontaneous" sinking was growing.

The 32,000-tonne ship, with space for 40 aircraft, was initially named the Foch, after the First World War supreme allied commander General Ferdinand Foch. It was renamed after Brazil bought it for US$12 million.

Its sister ship, the Clemenceau, was dismantled and recycled by Able UK, a British industrial services company, in 2009, after a similarly contentious battle with environmentalists.

