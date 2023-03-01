Why did Mexico's president claim he had photo proof of a mystical elf?

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's claim that he had photo evidence of a mystical elflike creature set the internet alight. It also left many wondering: Why was he tweeting this?

"Everything is mystical," López Obrador wrote on Twitter over the weekend, posting a picture of a veiled creature with glowing eyes perched in a tree that he said was an "aluxe" - a sprightly, mischievous being in Mayan culture.

While the president, known commonly by his initials, AMLO, has a reputation for being a bit eccentric - with rambling, hours-long daily news conferences and a belief that religious amulets could ward off Covid - his elf tweet was a new level of whimsy.

"Even by AMLO standards, I think it was received as one of his most bizarre sort of interventions," said Pablo Calderón Martínez, a professor of politics and international relations at Northeastern University London.

López Obrador said Saturday (local time) the photo was taken "three days ago" by an engineer working on his expansive and expensive Mayan Train project.

But the photo appears to be more than two years old. A seemingly identical image was posted on Twitter on February 9, 2021, by a man who said the creature, which he described as a witch, was spotted in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León. A reverse image search showed that the photo had been circulating for at least a few days before that; an Indonesian news site published an article two years ago saying the picture was captured on February 4, 2021.

Many were left wondering why the president of Mexico felt the need to share it on Twitter. Did he believe it was real? Did he know the photo was probably more than two years old? Was it a genuine nod to Mayan culture, or were there other motivations?

The answer, so far, is as elusive as an aluxe.

"The whole episode is weird," Calderón Martínez said. "Who knows what the real intentions are?"

Among the possibilities, Calderón Martínez said, were that López Obrador wanted to distract from recent controversies in Mexico that are arguably more serious than an elf sighting: A former top Mexican official was found guilty in US District Court last week of taking bribes from the Sinaloa drug cartel, and tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets to protest Sunday against a law that threatens to dismantle the country's national electoral institute, a foundation of Mexico's young democracy.

"If you throw a dead cat on the table, everyone's going to be talking about the dead cat on the table, right?" Calderón Martínez said. "So that's what he does. He starts talking about the aluxe, the mystical elf in the forest."

The elf tweet also brought attention to the Mayan Train project, an ambitious attempt to revitalise part of southern Mexico, a region that has been long forgotten by other federal leaders, Calderón Martínez said, noting López Obrador is from southern Mexico.

López Obrador said the photo was taken in the construction zone of the Mayan Train, his US$15 billion project to create a tourism-focused train whose route runs through Mayan artefacts on the Yucatán Peninsula in southern Mexico. The second picture in AMLO's tweet showed what he described as a pre-Hispanic sculpture in the area.

Aluxes, according to Yucatán Magazine, are "similar to a Celtic leprechaun" and were thought to be invisible beings that appeared when they wanted to help - or scare - humans. As the magazine put it, "anyone who's ever adventured through the jungles of Yucatán has had aluxes (a-loo-shez) as traveling companions".

Thought to be represented in small clay figurines found throughout the region, aluxes are so entrenched in the region's history that researchers from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History held a ceremony asking for their permission to conduct archaeological work in the 1990s, according to the Yucatan Times.

Whatever his intentions, it wasn't a mistake, Calderón Martínez said, adding that López Obrador - a populist who has drawn comparisons to former US president Donald Trump - is "very careful in what he says, and what he tweets . . . it's all part of his message and his appeal".

But Benjamin Smith, a professor of Latin American history at the University of Warwick in Britain, said the tweet could further fuel ongoing rumours that López Obrador, 69, is senile or otherwise unfit to govern.

"At the same time, he's also quite a savvy political player," he said.

"I suppose you could see it as a clever way to show that the Mayan Train is in some way approved of - it's so weird - by the Mayan gods or something."