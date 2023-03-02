Peruvian delivery man caught carrying around ancient mummy in his bag

A delivery man caught carrying an ancient mummy around in a cooler bag in Peru says it’s his “spiritual girlfriend”.

The mummy, between 600 and 800 years old, was in the isothermal bag the man had once used while delivering food around the neighbourhood.

Police said the mummy was found with three men who were drinking in a deserted park in the city of Puno on Saturday afternoon (local time).

“A 26-year-old man had a delivery bag labelled ‘Pedidos Ya’. Inside they found a mummy,” senior agent Marco Antonio Ortega told CNN. Pedidos Ya is a Latin American food delivery app.

The 26-year-old man, Julio Cesar Bermejo, will remain in detention while investigators look into the case, a government official told AFP news agency. The mummy has been turned over to Peru’s ministry of culture.

Bermejo told local media that the mummy, “Juanita”, was “like my spiritual girlfriend”.

“At home, she’s in my room. She sleeps with me. I take care of her,” he said in a video.

But the mummy was not a female. “It’s not a Juanita, it’s a Juan,” a specialist at Peru’s ministry of culture confirmed to AFP.

Peruvian Ministry of Culture The ancient mummy was discovered in a former food delivery man’s bag.

Bermejo said his father had brought the mummy home nearly 30 years ago, but did not specify how it had come into his father's possession.

The mummy is estimated to have been more than 45 years old at the time of his death and 1.5m tall.

Mummification was practiced widely in the region before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors. Some mummies were buried while others were paraded during festivals.