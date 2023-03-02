Eating worms, insects helps lost man survive in Amazon for 31 days

Jhonattan Acosta said he drank rain water out of his shoes and ate worms and insects in his desperate state to survive.

“I ate worms, I ate insects, you wouldn’t believe all I had to do to survive all this time,” a Bolivian man has told media after surviving for 31 days in the Amazon jungle.

Jhonattan Acosta, 30, lost 17kg in the ordeal, which began after he became lost while hunting with friends in Bolivia, the BBC reported.

Acosta told a local television network that he also drank rainwater out of his shoes in his desperate state to survive.

He said he also was able to eat wild fruits named gargateas.

READ MORE:

* Peru reopens famed tourist attraction Machu Picchu after agreement with protesters

* Long-lost ship found off Michigan coast, confirming tragic story

* Wild speculation about spherical object on a Japanese beach gives way to a more prosaic explanation



Acosta was finally rescued after spying a search party made up of locals and friends and calling out to them, the BBC reported. Despite having a dislocated ankle, he was able to limp toward them.

“My brother told us that when he dislocated his ankle on the fourth day, he started fearing for his life,” Horacio Acosta, the survivor’s younger brother, told the Página Siete newspaper.

“He only had one cartridge in his shotgun and couldn’t walk, and he thought no one would be looking for him any more.”

“I thank God profusely, because he has given me a new life,” Jhonattan Acosta told media.