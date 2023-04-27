Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin pleads guilty to manslaughter

Canadian socialite Jasmine Hartin has pleaded guilty to the “accidental” shooting death of a Belizean police chief two years ago.

Hartin broke down in tears as she entered her plea at the Supreme Court in Belize City where she was due to go on trial for manslaughter by negligence on Wednesday (local time).

Her lawyers had requested a last-minute adjournment to consider pleading guilty over the death of Supt Henry Jemmott. The court will next sit for a sentencing hearing which is expected to take place on May 31.

Outside court, Hartin said: “I just want Henry's family to have peace now and I want this whole thing to be behind all of us so we can heal.”

READ MORE:

* Belize killing: Daughter-in-law of prominent UK Conservative Lord Ashcroft charged



At Wednesday's hearing, prosecutors presented Judge Ricardo Sandcroft with a file of evidence that would have been unsealed had the trial gone ahead.

The court heard that the precedent in the case of a guilty plea for the offence was a non-custodial sentence.

With tears streaming down her face, a shaking Hartin’s voice trembled as she stood in the small wooden dock to enter her last-minute plea in the packed courtroom.

Jim McIntosh/Wikimedia commons Belize. Hartin is due to return to the same court on May 31 for a sentencing hearing after the judge receives a socio-economic report which will be used to determine the amount of the fine. (File photo)

She was watched by the dead officer’s sisters and his daughter who have attended court proceedings since he was killed almost two years ago.

The father of five was killed by a shot to the head while having a late-night drink with Hartin on a pier on the island of Ambergris Caye.

During her bail hearing, it was revealed that Hartin and Jemmott went for a walk on the beach before they sat down on the pier, after a party. There, Hartin gave Jemmott a shoulder massage. He then handed her his gun to put down, BBC reports.

Hartin told investigators that she struggled with the handgun after Jemmott asked for it back, and that it accidentally discharged. She added she had been drinking at the time.

The Belizean courthouse heard that the precedent in the case of a guilty plea for the offence was a non-custodial sentence including a fine.

Judge Ricardo Sandcroft said he was unlikely to "veer away" from the existing precedent but had previously warned Hartin in an earlier hearing that he was "not bound" to it.

She is due to return to the same court on May 31 for a sentencing hearing after the judge receives a socio-economic report which will be used to determine the amount of the fine.

Hartin has two children with Andrew Ashcroft, the son of former Tory deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft.

- The Telegraph with Stuff