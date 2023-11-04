Pablo Escobar's rampaging cocaine hippos face cull as numbers spiral out of control

Hippos float in the lagoon at Hacienda Napoles Park, once the private estate of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar

Pablo Escobar's notorious ‘cocaine hippos’ are facing a cull by the Colombian government amid fears their numbers are spiralling out of control.

The herd, which has grown to nearly 170 from just four that escaped from Escobar's private zoo 30 years ago, fled into the river system, bred rapidly and proved difficult to catch.

With no natural predators in Colombia, the three-tonne bulky beasts flourished and are now a toxic invasive species that damages the local ecosystem. Officials fear their numbers could swell beyond 1,000 by 2035 if they’re left unchecked.

Environment Minister Susana Muhamad said the first stage of the plan will be the surgical sterilisation of 40 hippos per year, starting this week.

The procedure is expensive – each sterilisation costs about $9,800 ($16,401 NZD) – and entails risks for the hippopotamus, including allergic reactions to anaesthesia or death, according to the ministry. The hippos are dispersed over a large area, and are territorial and often aggressive, which also puts animal workers at risk.

But sterilisation alone won’t be enough to control the growth of the invasive species, which is why the government is arranging for the possible transfer of hippos to other countries; a plan that was announced back in March.

Mexico, India and the Philippines have been approached by Colombian officials about rehoming the creatures, with India alone being offered up to 60.

“We are working on the protocol for the export of the animals,” she said. “We are not going to export a single animal if there is no authorisation from the environmental authority of the other country.”

As a last resort to control the population, the ministry is also creating plans for a mass cull.

Supplied Pablo Escobar was a Colombian drug lord who was killed in 1993. At one point he was the world’s 7th richest man.

Born in 1949 in Antioquia, Colombia, Pablo Escobar became the leader of the powerful Medellin drugs cartel and was known as the “King of Cocaine”.

His Medellin drugs cartel was accused of being behind up to 80% of all the cocaine shipped to the US.

Escobar was one of the world’s richest men in the 1980s thanks to his multibillion-dollar drug empire, and bought a variety of exotic animals for a personal zoo at his notorious Hacienda Nápoles ranch.

After he was shot dead by police and US DEA agents in 1993, his giraffes, zebras and flamingos were sent off to zoos but four giant hippos - one male and three female - were allowed to remain in a pond, where they promptly escaped into the Colombian jungle. Most of the animals live freely in rivers and reproduce without control.

Residents of nearby Puerto Triunfo have become used to hippos sometimes roaming freely about the town.

Scientists warn that the hippos’ faeces change the composition of rivers, which has a negative impact on the habitats of native species like manatees and capybaras.