Newsable: Taylor Swift fans could decide Argentina's president

Taylor Swift fans in Argentina have created a group to influence the outcome of the country’s election.

A group of politically-minded Swifties have bad blood. They’ve got problems with far-right libertarian economist, Javier Milei, who is running for president of Argentina. But they think they can solve them.

Newsable discussed how Argentinian Taylor Swift fans who oppose the views of Milei, who is leading the election race thanks to the youth vote, have started a sub-group called Swifties Against Freedom Advances. Freedom Advances is the name of Milei’s party.

They say they were inspired by Swift’s past efforts to confront right-wing politicians in the US.

They’ve called Milei’s positions against legal abortion, his support for loosening gun laws, and his proposals to overhaul public education and public health care “a danger to democracy.”

It comes as Swift is headed to Argentina for three shows this week. She hasn’t commented on the political efforts of the fans.

The Buenos Aires legislature voted to name Swift a guest of honour. The only officials to vote against the proposal were members of Milei’s party.

Listen to the full interview here.

