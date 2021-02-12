Understanding the crisis in Yemen: Starving children and the Middle East's cold war

GRAPHIC WARNING: AN IMAGE BELOW MAY UPSET SOME READERS.

Explainer: An Air New Zealand company’s work on a Saudi engine prompted widespread condemnation. Why? Because Saudi Arabia has waged war in neighbouring Yemen, contributing to what the UN has called the world’s worst ongoing humanitarian disaster. Keith Lynch offers a guide to the basics of the conflict.

On Sunday, it was revealed an Air New Zealand subsidiary (called Air New Zealand Gas Turbines) worked – through a third-party contract – on two engines and one power turbine module from vessels belonging to the Saudi Navy.

The news angered many, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling the business deal completely inappropriate.

Air New Zealand has since said it has military contracts with five or six countries, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

But the fact this contract was with Saudi Arabia mattered. The Saudis are caught up in a proxy-war (what's sometimes called the Middle East’s Cold War) with Iran and that rivalry has spilled into Yemen.

The conflict there is complicated. Its consequences are simple: unimaginable hardship and suffering for the people of Yemen.

This is what you need to know about Yemen, who the main players are, and why the country’s children are starving.

How did the Yemen crisis begin?

Yemen sits at the southern end of the Arabian Peninsula, bordered by Saudi Arabia to the north and Oman to the east. Yemen is home to about 30 million people, almost all of whom are Muslims.

It is estimated 55 per cent of the population are Sunni and 45 per cent are, what’s called, Zaydi Shiites. (We'll get back to this.)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says Kiwis should not be in Yemen. The threat of terror attacks is '’extreme’’. Westerners have been kidnapped and held for ransom. Landmines are common. The airport in the country's capital, Sana’a, is shut.

Hani Mohammed/AP Workers use a water hose to put down a fire at a vehicle oil store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen.

Yemen is an extremely poor country with a very fractured history, underpinned by colonialism and regional meddling.

It was two separate states until 1990, when south Yemen and north Yemen unified. The Saudis have a history of interfering in the north, which was once under Ottoman-Empire rule. The British pulled out of Southern Yemen in 1967, which allowed the emergence of a Marxist government, underpinned by the Soviet Union. (The South has a fierce independent streak, which has bled into the current conflict.)

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, the internationally recognised president of Yemen, pictured in 2012.

An autocrat named Ali Abdullah Saleh​, who had ruled northern Yemen since 1978, became president of the unified country in 1990.

Saleh was the ultimate opportunist, allying with whoever reinforced his grip on power.

In 1994, Saleh sent troops to crush a rebellion in the south, going as far as allowing Islamists to gain a foothold to weaken his opponents.

He launched a military campaign in 2003 against a group called the Houthi movement who reside in the country’s north. This time, he allied with the Saudis.

The conflict bubbled away before the Houthis’ grievances escalated into a full-on civil war.

Who are the key players?

On one side you have Yemeni government forces, propped up by a Saudi-led coalition.

On the other, you have the rebels, or the Houthi movement – Zaydi Shiites, seemingly supported by the Iranians (something Iran denies).

They are not the only two actors.

A separatist movement in the country’s south, supported by the United Arab Emirates (which is part of the Saudi-led coalition), declared self-rule last year.

And there’s more: the chaos has only emboldened Islamist groups, which have also hovered up land in the country’s south and carried out deadly attacks.

The Western powers are also heavily involved.

The Obama administration backed America’s traditional ally, Saudi Arabia, when it decided to intervene in Yemen. This was one of the few Obama-led initiatives Trump’s administration didn’t seek to undo. Trump’s Government continued to provide logistical support for the Saudis, particularly as their efforts amounted to a proxy war with their bogeyman, Iran.

Why has it got so bad?

There are many factors at play. But let’s start with Mohamed Bouazizi. He was a Tunisian street vendor, who on December 17, 2010, set himself on fire after years of mistreatment by local police.

The self-immolation helped sparked the Arab Spring, an avalanche of revolutions and uprisings that engulfed the Arab World. First Tunisia, then protests quickly spread to Libya, Egypt, Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

Subsequently, Saleh was replaced by his vice-president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi​, in an election with a single name on the ballot.

Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images Prince Mohammed bin Salman became Saudi Arabia’s defence minister in 2015.

Saleh tried to hang on to power, but was pressured to leave by forces within Yemen, along with coercion by neighbouring nations (including Saudi Arabia) and the West.

Hadi’s government was supposed to usher in an era of stability to Yemen. It did nothing of the sort.

In late 2014, the Houthi movement, who by then had found an unlikely ally in former president Saleh (the ultimate opportunist), took control of Sana’a, and ultimately the Government.

Hadi was forced to resign the following January. He later fled to his hometown of Aden in the country’s south, declaring that he was still president and had been victim of a “coup”. The Houthis reacted, their forces pushing deep into southern Yemen.

Chaos gripped the country. In March, Islamists executed Yemen’s deadliest terrorist attack, killing 142 people and wounding more than 351 at mosques in the capital.

Soon afterwards, Hadi fled to Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi royal family – worried about the rise of the Houthis, who they believed were backed by Iran – launched an bombing campaign, supported by the US, the UK and France.

Saudi Arabia was in flux at this time. King Abdullah died in 2015, allowing his brother King Salman to take power. But more importantly, the extremely ambitious Prince Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS) became defence minister and was likely keen to make a name for himself.

Nariman El-Mofty/AP A 12-year-old former child soldier with Yemen's Houthi rebels demonstrates how to use a weapon.

The Saudis expected the war to be over in a week, says Dr Leon Goldsmith, a senior lecturer in Middle-Eastern politics at Otago University.

“They thought they’d reclaim the capital and push the rebels (the Houthis) north. I don’t think they thought they’d meet the resistance they have.’’

The importance of the Houthis

To understand the Yemen crisis, it's necessary to understand the Houthis.

There are two main groupings within Islam. The vast majority of Muslims are Sunni, and in Saudi Arabia they make up about 80-85 per cent of the population. The other grouping is Shia Muslims (a person observing Shia Islam is called a Shiite or Shii), who constitute about 10 per cent of Islamic adherents. Shia Muslims are in the majority in Iran.

These sectarian differences help explain the Saudi Arabia/Iran rivalry.

Hani Mohammed/AP Smoke rises after an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army base in Yemen.

The Houthis, who are from Yemen’s northern Sa'dah region, are a little different. They are Zaydi Shiites, a minority within the Shia community. While they get lumped in with Iranian Shiites, their beliefs are quite different.

‘’They were marginalised by Saleh’s government and had very legitimate qualms and reasons to be disgruntled,’’ says Dr. Kelly M. McFarland, a US diplomatic historian, and former Arabian Peninsula intelligence analyst.

After the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, the group adopted the slogan: Allah is the Greatest, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.

But the group cannot be lumped in with Islamist movements in the region, McFarland says.

‘’If anything they’re fighting them… their movement is not driven by religious ideology like Isis or Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.’’

Before President Donald Trump left office, his administration designated the Houthis a terrorist organisation.

The Biden administration has already reversed that decision, as calling a group of people terrorists carries all sorts of economic and political implications that would stoke the flames of human misery in the country.

While Iran has provided significant support to the movement, Goldsmith says identifying the Houthis solely as a proxy of Tehran is an oversimplification.

“In many ways Zaydi Shi'ism is closer, in terms of doctrine, to Sunni Islam.’’

What happened after the Saudis launched the air strikes?

The bombs started raining down in March 2015. Ground forces and a naval blockade followed.

Hani Mohammed/AP A Houthi fighter rides on a tank while guarding a street leading to the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh. This was taken in 2017, not long after Saleh was killed.

Forces from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain took part. The Obama administration, along with the UK and France, propped up the Saudi-led campaign, providing intelligence along with logistical support.

At the time, the US was in the middle of negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran, and needed the Saudis on board. In short, Riyad had leverage.

On April 21, 2015, the Saudis declared the bombing was over and instead, they’d be using a range of political, diplomatic and military efforts to end the war.

The war has not ended. It has lingered on for nearly six years now, with ongoing air strikes and almost continuous conflict.

The Houthis still control the capital and most of the north-west of the country. They have responded in kind to Saudi bombing, attacking targets over the border in Saudi Arabia, likely with Iran support. About 70 to 80 per cent of the country’s population are under Houthi control.

Their alliance with Saleh broke down in 2007, when the former president voiced his openness to dialogue with the Saudis. The Houthis later executed him and paraded his body through the streets.

The coalition forces splintered in the south. A secessionist movement called the Southern Transitional Council, which has close ties to the UAE, took control in Yemen, effectively ousting the Haidi-led Government forces for a time.

After ongoing clashes with the Saudi-backed government forces, they reached a compromise to end the fighting last year.

The chaos has allowed Islamist groups to thrive in the country’s south, prompting an array of US drone strikes.

“The power vacuum also allowed Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, to establish itself quite firmly in southern and eastern parts of Yemen,” Goldsmith says.

Last year, the Saudis declared a ceasefire to support efforts to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. The Houthis rejected the agreement and despite Riyad’s promise, the coalition kept launching air strikes.

The Biden administration has recently announced it was ending its support for the Saudi-led action and would support a UN-led peace process. But it’s still not precisely clear what this means and whether it would end the war.

And the human cost?

Everyone involved in this conflict has blood on their hands. But the Saudi-led blockade of Yemen is particularly significant as it choked off supply routes for food, medicine and water.

The statistics are both staggering and numbing.

More than 100,000 people are dead, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, which tracks confirmed fatalities in conflicts.

Almost every Yemeni child (that’s 12 million children) is in need of humanitarian aid, according to Unicef.

The country suffered a cholera outbreak in 2016, which has killed thousands of people (cholera is generally meant to be quite easy to treat).

Officially, there have only been several hundred deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Yemen, but that number is not likely to be accurate.

But vast, somewhat abstract numbers, don’t always tell the true story of human suffering.

Consider this then: In 2018, New York Times journalist Tyler Hicks took a photograph of a little girl lying in a hospital bed. Amal Hussain​ was seven-years-old. She was starving, her ribs protruding. Not long after the photo was taken, she was discharged from hospital. Three days later that she was dead. The New York Times reported her family were told to bring her to another hospital. But they didn’t have enough money.

AP People run following an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen.

Hussain was a single casualty of the Yemeni chaos. Millions of other children like her are at risk of starvation.

How does this end?

It’s hard to say. Recent moves by the US are positive, particularly the appointment of a special envoy to Iran, who appears keen to end the war.

But just this week, it was reported the Houthis launched an attack on a Saudi airport.

There needs to be some sort of power-sharing agreement, legitimising the Houthis in Yemen and among the international community, MacFarland says.

The Saudis were fearful of the Houthis and of Iran’s hold on the movement. But by starting and continuing this war, they’ve only driven the two closer together, he says.

“The longer this goes on, that more that becomes the case. The longer this goes on, the more Iranian actors are in Yemen aiding the Houthis. So it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.'’

Any agreement that ‘’created distance between Iran and the Houthis'’ may satisfy the Saudis and the US, he said.

Goldsmith believes the Saudis may be moving towards reconciliation, pointing out that they have intermittently eased the blockade (but that may be to keep the US on side).

But he is not overly positive.

‘’I don’t think there’s any chance the Saudis can win the war in Yemen. So why don’t they cut their losses and pull out? It becomes an issue of status, for example MBS’ personal status is personally tied to winning this war. It’s very hard to extract themselves.

‘’That’s why this thing just keeps rolling on and on and the Iranians are happy to drag them all into this quagmire.’’