Time running out to get critical supplies to areas hardest hit by earthquake

The window of opportunity to get life-saving shelter, medical supplies, water and food to areas hardest hit by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is rapidly closing, Save the Children says.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Monday afternoon (NZT). Many strong aftershocks followed, including an unusually powerful 7.5 event just nine hours after the main quake.

Official agencies put the death toll at more than 12,000 on Thursday morning.

“The first 72 hours following a natural disaster are critical. Time is running out to rescue survivors, particularly children who are most vulnerable to the freezing temperatures,” Save the Children said.

On Thursday, the charity would be providing much needed hot meals for about 500 people taking shelter in sports centres being used as temporary shelters in the Hatay province of Turkey.

The previous day, with help from partners, it delivered 1500 ready-to-eat meals for families in northwest Syria, the organisation said.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP People remove furniture and household appliances out of a collapsed building in the town of Jinderis, Syria.

"There are limited hygiene facilities and availability of food sources,” Berna Koroglu, Save the Children emergency response team coordinator in Hatay, said.

“We need support and especially psychological first aid support for children, who have watched their homes and schools collapse.”

In northwest Syria, the earthquakes were affecting people who were living in camps after 12 years of conflict.

Emrah Gurel/AP People warm themselves next to a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.

”This winter has been bitterly cold, and tents provide little comfort against the poor weather,” Kathryn Achilles, from Save the Children Syria, said.

Teams on the ground were preparing to support affected communities with winterization and emergency kits, including blankets and winter clothing, food, baby food, water, fuel, hygiene kits, dignity kits and more.

Save the Children has set up an international children’s emergency fund to help in the areas devastated by this week’s earthquakes. Click here for details of that fund, and other ways to donate.