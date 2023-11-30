85-year-old Israeli hostage told Hamas chief he should be 'ashamed of himself'

Israeli hostage Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, was freed in October and recounts telling Hamas chief he should be ‘ashamed of himself’ in a Gaza tunnel.

An 85-year-old Israeli peace activist, who was abducted by Hamas and released in October, said she told Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar he should be “ashamed of himself” in a Gaza tunnel.

Prior to the current series of hostage and Palestinian prisoner releases, Yocheved Lifshitz met Sinwar where she was being held captive – a Hamas tunnel she described as an extensive warren.

Lifshitz told the Hebrew-language newspaper Davar that Sinwar was with the hostages for 3 to 4 days after she arrived.

“I asked him how he is not ashamed to do such a thing to people who have supported peace all these years,” she said.

“He didn’t answer... He was silent.”

Lifshitz has been campaigning for peace between Israelis and Palestinians for years with her husband by helping sick Palestinians in Gaza reach hospitals in Israel. Her husband is still being held by Hamas.

Uncredited/AP Yocheved Lifshitz said Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar didn’t respond to her questions when she met him in a Gaza tunnel.

The 85-year-old’s statements to a Davar reporter came after reports that Sinwar also met with other kidnapped Israelis taken hostage from kibbutz Nir Oz within a day of their abduction.

During a visit, Sinwar and his brother Mohammed, a prominent figure in the group, assured hostages that they wouldn't be harmed and would return to Israel through an exchange deal.

Israel media reported that Sinwar addressed a group of hostages from Nir Oz in Hebrew, saying: "Hello, I am Yahya Sinwar. You are the most protected here. Nothing will happen to you."

Lifshitz previously described the scenes of horror she had witnessed as masses mobbing their homes.

“They beat people, took some hostage. They didn’t distinguish between young and elderly. It was very painful.

“They brought us to the entrance to the tunnels. We arrived in the tunnel and walked for kilometres on wet dirt. There is a giant system of tunnels, like spiderwebs.”