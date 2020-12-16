5000-year-old artefacts from Pyramid of Giza found in cigar box in Scotland

Carbon dating takes the age of the wood to somewhere in the period 3341-3094BC.

Millennia-old wood from the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt has been discovered by chance in a cigar box at a Scottish university.

University of Aberdeen curatorial assistant Abeer Eladany was curating artefacts at the university's museum stores when she came across a box with the old Egyptian flag on it sitting in the Asian collection.

When she opened the chest, she realised she had found a “needle in a haystack”.

“I couldn’t believe it when I realised what was inside this innocuous-looking cigar tin.”

UNIVERSITY OF ABERDEEN The wood was found in this cigar box.

Carbon dating takes the age of the wood to somewhere in the period 3341-3094BC, the university said.

The fragments were uncovered by engineer Waynman Dixon in 1872, who also found a ball and hook, in the Great Pyramid of Giza’s Queen’s Chamber.

While the ball and hook are now housed in the British Museum, the location of the wood remained a mystery.

It is believed the wood was bequeathed to Dixon’s friend James Grant; after Grant’s death, his daughter donated the items to the University of Aberdeen in 1946.

After extensive searches in the university's museum store, the wood could not be found for more than 70 years – until now.

Eladany says the re-discovery could shed new light on the Great Pyramid.

“It may be just a small fragment of wood, which is now in several pieces, but it is hugely significant given that it is one of only three items ever to be recovered from inside the Great Pyramid.”