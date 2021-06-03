Iran's largest warship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

The largest warship in the Iranian navy has caught fire and sunk in the Gulf of Oman under unclear circumstances, in the latest calamity to strike one of the country's vessels in recent years amid tensions with the West.

The blaze began early on Wednesday (local time) and firefighters tried to contain it, the Fars news agency reported, but their efforts failed to save the 207-metre Kharg, which was used to resupply other ships in the fleet at sea and conduct training exercises.

State media reported 400 sailors and trainee cadets on board fled the vessel, with 33 suffering injuries.

The ship sank near the Iranian port of Jask, some 1270 kilometres southeast of Tehran on the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles rescued in frozen US

* US nuclear submarine in show of American military might amid rising tensions with Iran

* Iran missiles target fake carrier as US bases go on alert

* In 1988, the US shot down an Iranian passenger jet. Now, Iran is suspected of doing the same



Asriran.com/AP State media reported 400 sailors and trainee cadets on board fled the vessel,

Satellite photos from Planet Labs analysed by The Associated Press showed the Kharg off Jask with no sign of a fire as late as 11am Tuesday.

Photos circulated on Iranian social media showed sailors wearing life jackets evacuating the vessel as a fire burned behind them.

Fars published video of thick, black smoke rising from the ship.

Satellites from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration that track fires from space detected a blaze near Jask that started just before the time of the fire reported by Fars.

Iranian officials offered no cause for the fire aboard the Kharg, though they said an investigation had begun.

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran.

Asriran.com/AP Footage shows personnel standing on the Kharg after it caught on fire in the Gulf of Oman.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries or what caused the blaze at the Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company, though temperatures in the capital reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius and hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

The fire aboard the Kharg warship follows a series of mysterious explosions that began in 2019 targeting commercial ships in the Gulf of Oman.

The US Navy accused Iran of targeting the ships with limpet mines, timed explosives typically attached by divers to a vessel's hull.

Iran denied that, though US Navy footage showed Revolutionary Guard members removing one unexploded limpet mine from a ship.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. Negotiations on saving the accord continue in Vienna.

The Kharg was built in Britain and launched in 1977, and entered the Iranian navy in 1984.

In April, an Iranian ship called the MV Saviz believed to be a Guard base and anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen was targeted in an attack suspected to have been carried out by Israel.

It escalated a years-long shadow war in the Middle East between the two countries, ranging from strikes in Syria, assaults on ships and attacks on Iran's nuclear program.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said the US was aware of the loss of the ship, but declined to comment further.

State TV and semiofficial news agencies on Wednesday referred to the Kharg, named after the island that serves as the main oil terminal for Iran, as a “training ship”.

The vessel often hosted cadets from the Imam Khomeini Naval University on the Caspian Sea.

Like much of Iran's major military hardware, the Kharg dated back to before Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The warship, built in Britain and launched in 1977, entered the Iranian navy in 1984 after lengthy negotiations.

That ageing military equipment has seen fatal accidents as recently as this week, when a malfunction in the ejector seats of an Iranian F-5 dating back to before the revolution killed two pilots while the aircraft was parked in a hangar.