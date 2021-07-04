Afghans queue in their thousands for passports as mass exodus begins before Taliban return

Day after day this week, across town from where American and UK troops have been finalising their withdrawals from Afghanistan, thousands of more modest departure plans have been underway.

Crowds of Afghans have queued at the capital's passport office to secure a travel document many feel may soon become a lifeline.

With the Taliban making sweeping gains, poverty deepening and the prospect of a return to the anarchy and lawlessness of the 1990s, aid agencies warn that Afghanistan could be about to generate a new surge of refugees.

Rahmat Gul/AP Afghans are lining up by the thousands at the Afghan Passport office to get new passports, possibly to leave, uncertain what tomorrow will bring as they witness the final withdrawal of the US military and its NATO allies.

Four decades after the Soviet invasion triggered the first wave, poverty, unemployment and the prospect of the Taliban regaining control, or deepening civil war, are driving hundreds of thousands more abroad.

“We don't have any hope for the future,” a 33-year-old called Abdul Hadi told The Telegraph as he queued with his 18-month-old daughter to get her a passport.

Hadi, who worked for a landmine clearance agency before becoming unemployed, said he had been raised during the 1990s civil war and had no desire for his daughter to go through the same ordeal. Moreover, he and his four brothers were all unemployed and could not support their families.

“If I can get her a passport, I would like to go immediately,” he said, gesturing to his daughter wearing a turquoise dress. “I want to go to Turkey.”

Rahmat Gul/AP Women wait inside the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Haseebullah, another man in the queue, said he and his family had fled their homes in Faryab six weeks ago as security plummeted and had taken refuge in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif.

That too now looked at risk, he said, and the Taliban capture of dozens of rural districts had been enough to convince him to renew his passport.

“We are just getting ready. We haven't decided where to go, but if it doesn't get better, we will go anywhere,” he said.

Rahmat Gul/AP For those with contacts, education or money, routes out can include buying property to secure long-term visas, or scholarships and academic courses. For the poor, there is little option but to submit to often ruthless people traffickers.

The United Nation's migration agency estimates that the numbers leaving Afghanistan have jumped a third, with some 500,000 extra departing in the past six months.

Najeebullah Alikozai, who runs a translation agency rendering Afghan identity documents and registrations into English or Russian, said business is booming.

While he might have translated 15 marriage certificates a week until recently, he is now doing more than 100 a week.

Millions of Afghans have fled their country in four decades of war, mainly to Pakistan and Iran. While many have since gone back, Afghans are still the third largest group of forcibly displaced people, behind only Syrians and those from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Rahmat Gul/AP Millions of Afghans have fled their country in four decades of war, mainly to Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan is estimated to still be home about 3 million Afghans, around half of whom are registered as refugees. Iran has 1 million official refugees, with 2.5m either undocumented or in the country on their Afghan passports.

Afghans making their way across Asia have also been one of the biggest groups reaching Europe via Turkey. A 2016 deal between the EU and Turkey halted much of the flow of refugees and migrants after a large flow of asylum seekers into Europe.

The UK government in 2017 used the spectre of a collapsing Afghan state triggering a wave of migration to justify Britain keeping troops in Afghanistan.

Rahmat Gul/AP Afghans wait to submit documents inside the passport office in Kabul.

Sir Michael Fallon, then defence secretary, said at the time that if Afghanistan imploded “there could be three to four million young Afghan men sent out by their villages to migrate westwards, and they are heading here.

“They are heading to Germany or Britain and that could be the consequence if this entire country collapses.”

None of those interviewed by The Telegraph mentioned aiming for Europe, but Turkey remained a popular destination, along with Central Asia, India, Iran and Pakistan.

For those with contacts, education or money, routes out can include buying property to secure long-term visas, or scholarships and academic courses. For the poor, there is little option but to submit to often ruthless people traffickers.

“I will go legally if I can, but otherwise, I will go illegally,” said Hadi.

The journey out has also got more difficult as borders with both Pakistan and Iran have become increasingly militarised and fenced.

Iran's frontier with Turkey is also increasingly fenced and Tehran has been deporting huge numbers of Afghans, said Nicholas Bishop, emergency response officer in Kabul for the International Organisation for Migration.

He said the agency expected numbers leaving to grow, “considering the scale of the conflict gripping the country”.

The sight of Western embassies closing, and their nations warning citizens to leave, has joined with the sight of apparently unchecked Taliban advances to deepen a sense of dread.

Yet Covid-19 has further complicated any route out for Afghans, with many countries closing their consulates, or insisting on quarantines.

“Yes, people would certainly like to leave,” said Bishop. “Can they leave is another question.”

The international community has poured vast sums of aid into the country during the past 20 years, but poverty rates are high and growing, and it is the economic crisis that is driving most emigration.

As people have left their homes to deal with waves of fighting and drought in recent years, their savings have been depleted, leaving them with few resources to pack up and begin again somewhere else.

America's drawdown is already largely complete after troops left its main military hub, Bagram airfield, in the early hours of Friday. US President Joe Biden has said all troops will be out by September, though officials had suggested the pull-out could be done as early as this weekend.

The Pentagon on Friday announced a shake-up of its command structure to accommodate the changes, and said a final withdrawal announcement was not imminent.

The new mission will focus on protecting US diplomats in Kabul and liaising with the beleaguered Afghan military. Contractors will fix and maintain the Afghan air force fleet from outside the country.

Biden on Friday appeared in no mood to field questions on developments in the country. "I want to talk about happy things, man," he said after repeated questioning.