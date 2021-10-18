Israel tackles grave shortages with massive, high-tech underground mausoleum

Israel is building a massive underground graveyard with Wi-Fi, air conditioning and mobile phone-operated gates as the Jewish state grapples with a severe shortage in burial space.

The Perpetual Tunnels, a sprawling complex in West Jerusalem, has the potential to house tens of thousands of graves and may be expanded deeper below the ground in the decades to come.

Work is underway on a 50 metre-deep chamber with up to 16 floors connected by elevators, which is due to be completed around 2023.

Quique Kierszenbaum/The Telegraph Chananya Shachor, former manager of the Burial Society of Jerusalem, is seen on the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem’s undertakers hope that the new project will ease pressure on the Mount of Olives, the holiest burial site in Judaism, which has nearly run out of plots.

But they are also taking pains to ensure the new site conforms to strict Jewish burial rules, such as ensuring the deceased’s body is in contact with the earth.

“We've invested a lot of money to do the best we can in circumstances where there is such a lack of ground and a lack of space,” Chananya Shachor, the former manager of the Burial Society of Jerusalem, told the Sunday Telegraph.

“But we're not just finding a solution, we want to honour the people who are buried here and their families,” added Shachor, who worked for 42 years in Israel’s burial industry.

Quique Kirerszenbaum/The Telegraph Chananya Shachor, former manager of the Burial Society of Jerusalem, stands in the underground cemetery.

For centuries, Jews have been laid to rest at the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, the oldest and most spiritually important resting place in Judaism.

According to Jewish scripture, the Messiah will appear at the Mount of Olives for the Resurrection of the Dead, making it a highly sought after resting place. Or, as Shachor puts it: “The view is the best view a Jewish man can ask for.”

In recent years, the Mount of Olives has almost completely run out of space. A few dozen burials are still carried out each year, but undertakers are increasingly having to squeeze plots onto the edges of burial rows.

Israel sought to ease the pressure on Mount of Olives by expanding graveyards in nearby Givat Shaul and near the Negev desert.

But demand is showing no signs of slowing down, especially among Jews based overseas who pay up to US$20,000 (NZ$28,200) for a burial plot.

Quique Kierszenbaum/The Telegraph View of the new chamber under construction, which will be 50 metres deep and have up to 16 floors for graves.

One plot with around 180 grave spaces in Givat Shaul was snapped up almost immediately after it was announced, by an orthodox community in the United States.

The Perpetual Tunnels, which was partially opened in 2019, could hold the answer to the shortage in burial plots – though Shachor said the idea has been met with some scepticism.

Here, many of the plots are in niches dug into the walls bearing a memorial plaque. The complex has been fitted with sound-proofed walls and temperature controls which aims to make the experience as comfortable as possible for mourners. Sand and rocks are also scattered on the bottom of each niche to honour the Jewish custom of being in contact with the earth after death.

Tasteful lighting, which is just bright enough to read religious texts in, should also dispel the impression of being in a mausoleum, rather than a bunker. “It took us almost half a year to decide on the lighting,” Shachor admits.

Israel’s population is rapidly expanding, and could grow from 9 million to more than 15m by 2050 according to some estimates.

In a few decades, Shachor said, this could lead to the 16-floor chamber being extended even further so that it stretches 73 metres below the earth.

This high-tech form of burial is a far cry from the traditional image of a Jewish body being laid to rest on the Mount of Olives, facing the Temple Mount – the holiest site in Judaism.

But Shachor is hopeful that, in time, sites such as the Perpetual Tunnels will become the norm.

“People will accept the measures, if not now then in 50 years,” he said. “As with everything that is new, you have to get used to it.”