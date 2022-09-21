Women burn hijabs and cut off their hair in protest at Mahsa Amini death

Iranian women are burning their headscarves and cutting off their hair in protest at the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by Tehran’s notorious morality police.

Videos posted on social media showed protesters setting fire to hijabs while chanting promises to “take revenge” for “our sister” Amini, who died in hospital on Friday (local time) after three days in a coma following her arrest during a visit to the capital.

Supplied Protesters are demanding answers over the circumstances of Mahsa Aminiâs death after witnesses accused officers of beating her.

Demonstrators are demanding answers over the circumstances of Amini’s death after witnesses accused officers of beating her, contradicting police claims that there was “no physical contact” between officers and the victim.

READ MORE:

* How I unlearnt Islamophobia

* Husband of Iran's ski coach bars her from leaving country for world champs

* Ayatollah's solution to sexual harassment and assault is to wear a hijab

* Defiant Iranian protesters strip trousers off militiaman



Videos of women cutting their hair to express their anger at women’s treatment at the hands of the police have also been shared widely on social media, while Googoosh – arguably the country’s most famous female singer – gave an emotional tribute to Amini at a concert in Frankfurt.

At least five people were killed and hundreds more injured when security forces opened fire on crowds that had gathered in Iran’s Kurdish region on Monday, according to local rights groups.

Two of the deaths reportedly took place in Amini’s home city of Saqez.

Social media videos appeared to show protesters running from gunfire in the town of Divandarreh, in Kurdistan province.

Fresh protests also broke out in Tehran, including in several universities, and in Iran’s second city Mashhad.

Police in the capital used tear gas and batons to disperse crowds of protesters chanting slogans denouncing the morality police – the enforcers of the Islamic republic’s draconian laws requiring women to wear headscarves in public.

Several hundred people gathered on Tehran’s hijab street – or headscarf street – chanting “Death to the Islamic republic!” as they removed their headscarves.

AP Protesters in downtown Iran throw stones at anti-riot police during a protest over the death of a young woman who had been detained for violating the country's conservative dress code.

The removal of the head of Tehran’s morality police and Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s president’s announcement of an investigation into Amini’s death have failed to quell public anger in Iran.

Since the 1979 Islamic revolution, as well as being required to wear headscarves, women in Iran have been banned from wearing tight trousers, clothing that reveals the knees, ripped jeans or brightly coloured outfits.

Tehran’s police chief General Hossein Rahimi on Monday rejected “unjust accusations against the police”, saying Amini had violated the dress code.

Gen Rahimi insisted that “the evidence shows that there was no negligence or inappropriate behaviour on the part of the police”.

AP Tehran’s police chief General Hossein Rahimi on Monday rejected “unjust accusations against the police”, saying Amini had violated the dress code.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we wish never to see such incidents again,” he said.

Police blamed Amini’s death on a heart attack and last week released CCTV footage appearing to show the moment she collapsed.

But Amini’s family were quick to question the police’s explanation, saying she was “in perfect health”.

Her father, Amjad Amini, told the Fars news agency he “did not accept” the footage, adding that he believed it had been altered.

Witnesses said Amini was beaten inside a police van while being taken to a detention centre.

Amini’s death has drawn international condemnation.

France called for a “transparent investigation ... to shed light on the circumstances of this tragedy”.

A spokesperson for Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said the perpetrators of Amini’s “killing” must be held accountable and the Iranian authorities must respect its citizens’ rights.