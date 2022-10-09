How Gen Z became the Iranian regime’s most fearsome opponent

Thousands showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, during a demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands.

Dressed like a punk-rocker in her dark make-up and clothes, Nika Shakarami’s high voice rang out on the streets of Iran as she was filmed singing to her fellow protesters.

Just days later, her broken body was secretly buried by security forces far from her village: the latest victim of Tehran’s brutal crackdown on youngsters demanding basic human rights.

Nika, 16, was one among thousands of brave schoolgirls who have cast off their headscarves, given portraits of the Supreme Leader the middle finger and chased Iranian officials out of their playgrounds. Even young boys have shown solidarity by burning headscarves in makeshift bonfires.

As demonstrators continue to clash with riot police in Iran’s streets, those intimately familiar with the country say an unprecedented force for change has emerged, among a new generation of internet-savvy youngsters.

“The fear factor in Iran has been shattered by the country’s courageous youth,” Dr Kylie Moore-Gilbert, an Iran affairs expert and former hostage of the regime, told The Telegraph.

Young, online and undeterred by Iran’s ageing patriarchy, Iran’s “Generation Z” is known as Dahe Hashtadi in Persian, which translates to “the eighties” – referring to the years 1375-1389 in the Iranian calendar. In the West, Generation Z refers to those born between 1997 and 2012.

Unlike previous generations, access to social media has given them a rallying point and a massive platform to speak out against the regime via Twitter and the video sharing app TikTok.

Peter Dejong/AP A protestor holds roses with little hearts painted on them as she joined thousands in a show of support for Iranian protesters.

“This is a generation who have never known a government other than the Islamic Republic, and have never known a leader other than [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei. The regime elites are overwhelmingly elderly … yet 60% of Iran’s population is under 30,” explained Dr Moore-Gilbert.

“This young generation, like youth the world over, yearns for the freedom to express themselves and live their lives how they see fit. Iran’s ageing theocracy is simply not relevant to their lives, and long ago lost all legitimacy,” she added.

Iranian leaders have been deeply spooked by the mass uprising, which began in protest over the death in police custody of 22-year-old Masha Amini for incorrectly wearing a hijab, but quickly evolved into a campaign to topple the regime.

At least 41 protesters have been killed according to Iranian state media, though a report by Amnesty International this week said that the death toll in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan alone had risen to 82 – including bystanders.

This week, panicked Iranian intelligence officials sent a text message to millions of citizens asking them to reveal the identities of those taking part in the protests.

Ezatullah Zarghami, Iran’s heritage minister, appeared to admit earlier in the week that the root of the protest was the mass alienation of young citizens. “The unprecedented images of what is happening in our girls’ schools is due to our regime’s lack of having any proper cultural identity for our youths,” he said.

The protests have even spread into Iran’s women prisons where detainees are said to be staging sit-in demonstrations, according to Dr Moore-Gilbert, who was herself a detainee in the notorious Evin prison on false spying charges.

“I have heard that many prisoners in the women’s ward of Evin are also protesting and staging sit-ins from inside the prison, to express their solidarity with protesters outside,” said the British-Australian academic.

But so far, the regime has shown scant evidence of wishing to reform its theocratic rules, including its requirement to wear the headscarf or risk detainment and torture by the so-called morality police prowling the streets.

Instead, Supreme Leader Khamenei has sought to blame the unrest on the West, telling a police academy in Tehran: “This rioting was planned … these riots and insecurities were designed by America and the Zionist regime, and their employees.”

The case of 16-year-old Nika has proven particularly shocking for Iranians. Her family has said that they were forced to lie about her death and their views on the protests, in pre-recorded TV statements. “Say it, you scumbag,” a person off-camera can be heard telling Nika’s uncle during his broadcast statement condemning the protests.

When they came to identify Nika’s body, her relatives said, they were only allowed to look at her face, raising suspicion that she had suffered grievous injuries in police custody.

Sources familiar with the Iranian leadership’s strategy said there was a risk that any supportive statements from the West about the uprising would be seized upon as evidence of a foreign-backed coup.

They were also circumspect about the prospect of regime change, pointing out that the fluid, mass protests were lacking a central figure who could emerge as a credible opposition leader.