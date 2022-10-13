Iranian students sent to 'psychological centres' for 'reforming' amid protests

Iranian authorities have begun detaining students and sending them to “psychological centres for correction”, Education Minister Yousef Nouri has said, as Tehran seeks to clamp down on anti-government protests.

Amid reports that Iranian security forces have appeared at schools seeking to arrest pupils involved in demonstrations, Nouri denied that any students had been sent to prison.

“If they are detained, it is for correction and education,” he said in an interview with reformist newspaper Sharq, saying they were referred to “psychological centres”.

“These students may become anti-social characters that we want to reform,” he said.

AP Women run away from anti-riot police during a protest in downtown Tehran, Iran.

Nouri declined to provide detailed figures on arrests, saying “there are not many of them”.

Human Rights Activists in Iran said it had verified the identity of 123 arrested students out of an estimated 5,500 people detained so far during protests.

The US-registered NGO also said 18 children and teenagers were among an estimated 200 people who have died during the protests.

Schoolgirls in particular have played a leading role in the protests, which started a month ago following the death of a 22-year-old ethnic Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini who died in custody after being detained for wearing her hijab improperly.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Protesters in Germany, mainly expatriate Iranians, gather to demonstrate against the death of Mahsa Amini.

Protests against Iran’s morality police enforcing the country’s Islamic dress code – which mandates the wearing of hijab for women – have spread to calls for the overthrow of the regime.

Many Iranian women view compulsory wearing of the hijab in public as an example of repression by the country’s Islamic laws and the protests over the death of Amini represent one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

Videos of teenage school girls tearing off their headscarves at protests have spread widely online, while “woman, life, freedom” has become a core protest chant.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, on Wednesday called the protests “scattered” demonstrations and “street riots”, blaming them on “enemies’ interference”.

“These recent riots are not something spontaneous and coming from within,” he said on Twitter.