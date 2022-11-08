COP27 attendees complain of food 'chaos' at climate summit

Negotiators at the COP27 summit have warned that a lack of food at the conference is impeding the climate talks.

More than 40,000 people have registered for the event, and are being served by just a handful of food stalls at the conference centre in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Attendees are being forced into hour-long queues, only to find there is no food left when they reach the front. There have also been complaints of little or no vegan and vegetarian choices at the green summit.

Some negotiators are being forced to skip the queues and subsist on snacks or leave the conference centre to visit nearby restaurants, a 20 minute drive away.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images A policeman monitors arriving vehicles outside the main entrance of COP27.

One journalist in the media centre was overheard begging members of staff for a sachet of instant coffee to avoid having to join the growing queue outside.

“You can’t come to discuss and negotiate and spend one hour queuing for food,” said Karen, a member of the Kenyan negotiating team. “This is a valuable hour. I’ve missed all the sessions that happened at this point.”

Logistical chaos damaging talks

Mark Lynas, an advisor to the Vulnerable Group of 20 countries, who are negotiating on the key items of international funding, said the chaos was costing the talks.

“We’re having to subsist on Tracker bars and – if you get there before 12 o’clock – the odd slice of quiche. It’s like they’re trying to starve us into submission in order to get this done,” he said.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Delegates attend a session at COP27.

“The negotiations are actually extremely arduous. People think it’s a junket but actually you’re sitting inside the conference centre for hour upon hour following a really technical line of negotiations.

“If you can’t even get a sandwich that makes it impossible.”

Delegates have also complained about the price of the food, with sandwiches and small slices of quiche priced around £10 (NZ$19).

Larsen Dabyan, a negotiator with Papua New Guinea, said he had taken to leaving the conference centre and taking a 20 minute drive to downtown Sharm el-Sheikh to ensure he could get dinner during the talks.

Chaos is not unfamiliar to the annual COP process, perhaps the biggest international diplomatic event, bringing together delegates from 198 countries, as well as charities, activists and the international media.

The Glasgow summit last year was criticised for leaving delegates waiting hours to get in during the first days. As the second week of the disastrous Copenhagen summit in 2009 got under way, thousands of attendees were left in the snow after the venue reached capacity.

The UN COP organising team did not respond to requests for comment.