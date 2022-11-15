Iran issues first known death sentence linked to uprising

An Iranian court has sentenced an anti-government protester to death for the first time since the alleged police killing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September set off the longest-running major demonstrations against Iran's cleric-led security state.

Protesters have been calling for a change in Iran's leadership and an end to decades of gender discrimination and state impunity. Iranian authorities have met the protests with violence and demanded harsh punishments for those who take part.

Iran's revolutionary court handed down the death sentence on Sunday (local time), according to Mizan, the news site of the country's judiciary.

The protester was accused of setting a government building on fire, and charged with "war against God" and "corruption on earth," as well as acting against national security.

A separate branch of Iran's revolutionary courts sentenced five other unnamed defendants to up to 10 years in prison for violating national security and disrupting public order, according to Mizan. The rulings can be appealed.

There is little expectation of fair trials for the detained demonstrators, bystanders and chroniclers of the uprising. The Islamic Republic's judicial system is stacked against the accused and dominated by Iran's security services.

AP Iranians protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran.

Rights groups warn these are sham trials, with detainees often forced or tortured into providing false confessions based on made-up evidence.

More than 15,000 Iranians have been arrested and several hundred killed in nearly two months of anti-government protests, the activist news agency Hrana estimates.

Iranian authorities, who claim Amini died of pre-existing medical conditions, have framed the protests as riots incited by third-party countries to destabilise Iran.

A number of protesters face charges that can carry the death penalty. This includes Toomaj Salehi, a rapper who was arrested after taking part in the protests and releasing music that supported their cause, and Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the two female Iranian journalists who helped break the story of Amini.

Authorities have accused the pair, without evidence, of being CIA agents. They have been held in Tehran's Evin prison complex - which is notorious for allegations of widespread human rights violations - since late September.

The family of another prominent detainee, activist Hossein Ronaghi, said on Sunday that his life was in danger after he was transferred to a hospital in Evin prison and they lost contact with him.

Ronaghi is on a hunger strike to protest his arrest on September 24. Ronaghi's family said he suffers from a kidney condition and that both his legs were broken while in jail.

Students of the Sharif University of Technology attend a protest sparked by the death of Amini.

When death sentences are issued to political prisoners in Iran, they are not always carried out, and can sometimes be commuted. But the threat of death is real: In 2021, Iran executed at least 314 people, according to Amnesty International - the second-highest known number of executions after China.

The true number is likely higher.

Sunday's sentence is the first known case linked to this year's protests. Experts affiliated with the United Nations Human Rights Council called on Iranian authorities last week "to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests" and "to immediately release all protesters."

The experts said in a statement that they feared Iranian authorities would target "women and girls, who have been at the forefront of protests, and especially women human rights defenders, who have been arrested and jailed for demanding the end of systemic and systematic discriminatory laws, policies and practices."

Other countries have sought to apply pressure on Tehran to stop targeting protesters, with more than 40 countries supporting a proposal by Germany and Iceland for the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold a special session over human rights in Iran.

On Monday, the European Union and United Kingdom announced further sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in repressing protesters.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement that the sanctions send "a clear message to the Iranian regime" that "the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday met with four female dissidents from Iran, and told them he respects and admires "the revolution they are leading." Iran's Foreign Ministry criticized the move, calling it "a flagrant violation of France's international responsibilities in the fight against terrorism and violence."