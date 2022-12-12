Niece of supreme leader jailed for three years over protests

A niece of Iran's supreme leader has been jailed for three years for supporting protests against the regime, which began three months ago.

Farideh Moradkhani was arrested after calling on the international community to isolate the regime overseen by her uncle, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Twitter Screengrab The niece of Iran's supreme leader called for people to pressure their governments to cut ties with Tehran.

She is one of a number of his relatives to oppose his rule. Last week, her mother Badri Hosseini Khamenei, called on the armed forces to join the opposition to end her brother's sway "before it is too late".

Moradkhani's lawyer, Mohammad Hossein Aghasi, tweeted that her 15-year sentence for her statements had been reduced to three years on appeal.

She was arrested on November 23 and has been in prison since.

The speed of her trial, conviction and appeal is another sign of the hard line the regime has taken with the protests, which began with the death in custody on September 16 of Mahsa Amini, 22.

She had been arrested in Tehran by the morality police for not wearing her hijab properly.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/AP Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The authorities claim she died of natural causes, but her family say she had been beaten.

On Thursday, the regime carried out its first execution of a convicted protester.

Mohsen Shekari was arrested on September 25, sentenced to death within six weeks, and then hanged.

The authorities released a video of his "public confession" to having struck a member of the baseej, a paramilitary police force, with a machete.

Observers noticed a bruise on one of his cheeks.

At least 11 other protesters have been sentenced to death, some for murder.

President Raisi said in a speech over the weekend: "The identification, trial and punishment of the perpetrators of the martyrdom [killing] of security forces will be pursued with determination."

