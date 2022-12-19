Thanks, but no thanks: Fifa rebuffs Zelenskyy’s World Cup final peace appeal

Fifa refused to show a video message from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar's Lusail stadium during the World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The video, recorded in English, was an "appeal for peace" as Zelenskyy reminded the world that there were "no champions in war".

He said in the video clip: "This World Cup proved that different countries can decide who is the strongest in the fair play but not in the playing with fire, on the green playing field and not on the red battlefield."

He added: "There are no champions in war. Please support Ukraine in our efforts to restore peace."

Julian Finney/Getty Images Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup as Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, look on.

According to the presidential office, Qatar supported Zelenskyy's initiative, but Fifa would not allow the video address to be shown before the final between Argentina and France. It is understood that Fifa regarded the message as being too political.

Neither Fifa nor Qatar has publicly commented on Ukraine's request.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said: "The Fifa website claims that the organisation has been fast evolving into a body that can more effectively serve our game for the benefit of the entire world.

"No, it hasn't. To develop the game globally you need to develop peace globally."

