Iran accused Prince Harry of 'war crime', attempts to justify Alireza Akbari execution

Iran has attempted to justify the execution of Alireza Akbari, accused of spying for MI6, by saying that Britain cannot “preach” about human rights issues after Prince Harry admitted to killing 25 Taliban fighters.

Amid an escalating row over the execution of the British-Iranian dual national, the Iranian Foreign Ministry took a swipe at the UK by using the Duke of Sussex's controversial Afghanistan kill count revelation.

The ministry’s official Twitter account on Tuesday said the Duke had “no regrets” over the issue and accused Britain of turning a blind eye to this “war crime”:

Prince Harry has already been heavily criticised by senior military figures for revealing his kill count in Spare, his ghostwritten memoir, which was released last Tuesday.

They claimed it was a “betrayal” of the military and presents a threat to serving British soldiers.

But the 38-year-old has insisted he was not “boasting” about the number and suggested that it should be read in the wider context of the book.

He also claimed that openly discussing the issue has helped him on his own “healing journey” and said that his goal was to “reduce the number of suicides” in the military by sharing the detail.

John Stillwell/Ap Britain's Prince Harry checks on the flight-line, from Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan, in 2012.

In the book, the Duke writes that he is neither proud nor ashamed of the number and that in the heat of combat he thought of the people he killed as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

The comments, which have also sparked fears for the Prince’s safety, have already provided the Taliban with ammunition to spout propaganda against Britain.

Now, the Iranian regime has seized upon the controversy after executing Akbari, a former deputy defence minister in Tehran who was described by their intelligence ministry as having been a “super spy” for Britain - charges he denied.

The 61-year-old had emigrated to Britain and became a naturalised citizen before he was arrested in 2019 during one of his return visits back to Iran. His detention and death sentence were revealed last week.

Akbari’s execution marked a major escalation in tensions between London and Tehran, which were already running high over a crackdown on nationwide protests for women's rights.

Rishi Sunak called it a “callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime”.

AP Iran has executed Alireza Akbari after convicting him on charges of spying for Britain.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, announced a series of measures in response, including sanctioning Iran’s prosecutor general and making clear Britain’s “disgust”.

In a string of tweets on Tuesday, however, the Iran Foreign Ministry branded Britain's “uproar and the support of some European self-proclaimed defenders of human rights” as a “sign of their evasion and violation of law”.

Asked about Iran's reference to the Duke's book on Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We will not be drawn into conflating what are two separate issues. I don’t comment on the Royal family more broadly.

"No-one should be in any doubt that the execution of Alireza Akbari was a barbaric and politically motivated act with no legitimacy, and comparisons between that and servicemen and women carrying out legitimate actions would be entirely false."

Iran is not the only Middle Eastern regime to have seized upon the Duke’s comments in Spare, after the Taliban themselves slammed the revelation earlier this month.

A senior Taliban official said that Prince Harry should be brought before an “international court” after “proudly confessing [the] crime” of killing 25 people in Afghanistan.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s police spokesman in Kabul, told The Telegraph that the Duke “will always be remembered in Helmand” and branded him a “criminal”.

The Duke was later accused by a senior military figure of “exploiting” military veterans’ suicides in his “desperate attempt at damage limitation” during a US chat show interview to promote his book.

Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, told The Telegraph: “I think it is extremely cynical to exploit veterans’ suicides to excuse the comments he made on Afghanistan, now they have received such a backlash from so many veterans”.

Meanwhile, the Duke’s memoir has set a new record after three quarters of a million copies were sold in the UK since its publication on January 10.

Larry Finlay, managing director of publisher Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We announced last week that Spare was the fastest selling non-fiction book ever on its first day of publication, a record that has been confirmed by Guinness World Records.

“We now know that it is also the biggest selling memoir ever in its first week of publication.”