Turkey and Syria plead for disaster support as earthquake death toll rises above 2300

Offers have poured in from Japan, the EU and others to support Turkey and Syria to deal with the devastating earthquake damage as rescuers continue racing against time to find survivors trapped under rubble.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocked wide swathes of Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 2300 people.

The death toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area, prompting pleas for help from the international community.

Hans Kluge, head of the WHO in Europe, said regional offices of the UN agency in the eastern Mediterranean were assisting the expanding international effort to swiftly transport medicine and relief equipment to quake-hit areas.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said the country was sending a group of about 75 rescue workers to Turkey to help in search and rescue operations.

SANA/AP Rescuers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Aleppo, Syria, on Monday.

The European Union’s top foreign policy official said 10 member states were providing urban search and rescue teams to help Turkey deal with massive earthquake damage.

Russia was planning to send help to Turkey and Syria despite its Western-led international isolation due to its invasion of Ukraine, while in a rare move of cooperation, Israel on Monday said it had received a Syrian request for assistance with earthquake relief that it was prepared to oblige.

Jolted out of bed

On Monday on both sides of the border, Turkish and Syrian residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy night.

Buildings were reduced to piles of pancaked floors, and major aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

A hospital in Turkey collapsed, and patients, including newborns, were evacuated from facilities in Syria.

AP Rescuer try to reach trapped residents in a collapsed building in Kahta, Adiyaman province, southeastern Turkey.

In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home were toppled.

“I don’t have the strength any more,” one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble as rescue workers tried to reach him, said the resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus.

“Because the debris removal efforts are continuing in many buildings in the earthquake zone, we do not know how high the number of dead and injured will rise,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The quake, which was centred north of the Turkish provincial capital of Gaziantep, was felt as far away as Cairo. It sent residents of Damascus rushing into the street, and awoke people in their beds in Beirut.

More suffering for displaced Syrians

In northwest Syria, the quake added new woes to the opposition-held enclave centred on the province of Idlib, which has been under siege for years, with frequent Russian and government airstrikes.

The territory depends on a flow of aid for everything from food to medical supplies from nearby Turkey, which is home to millions of refugees from that conflict.

Hospitals and clinics were flooded with injured in Idlib, where many of the displaced live in dire conditions in makeshift camps. Many others there and in neighbouring government-held areas are housed in buildings weakened by past bombings and left even more vulnerable to shocks from earthquakes.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP People injured in the quake receive treatment at the al-Rahma Hospital in the town of Darkush, Idlib province, northern Syria.

The quake caused total and partial damage to buildings in at least 58 villages, towns and cities in northwestern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

“This disaster will worsen the suffering of Syrians already struggling with a severe humanitarian crisis,” Carsten Hansen, the director for the Middle East at the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a statement.

“Millions have already been forced to flee by war in the wider region, and now many more will be displaced by disaster.”

Omar Sanadik/AP Rescuers search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings in Hama, Syria.

In the hospital in Darkush in western Idlib, Abdel Hamid told how his family were sleeping in their apartment when they were roused by powerful, prolonged shaking. They ran from the apartment, but “before we reached the door of the building, the whole building came down on us”, he said.

Osama Abdul Hamid, said he had barely made it out alive with his wife and four children from his apartment building in the nearby village of Azmarin in Idlib. Many of their neighbours were not so lucky.

“The building is four stories, and from three of them, no one made it out,” Abdul Hamid said, breaking down in tears. “God gave me a new lease on life.”

Desperate to leave

Meanwhile in Turkey, people trying to leave the quake-stricken regions caused traffic jams, hampering efforts of emergency teams trying to reach the affected areas.

Authorities urged residents not to take to the roads. Mosques around the region were opened to provide shelter for people unable to return to damaged homes amid temperatures that hovered around freezing.

The quake heavily damaged Gaziantep’s most famed landmark, its historic castle perched atop a hill in the centre of the city. Parts of the fortresses’ walls and watch towers were levelled and other parts heavily damaged, images from the city showed.

In Diyarbakir, hundreds of rescue workers and civilians formed lines across a mountain of wreckage, passing down broken concrete pieces, household belongings and other debris as they searched for trapped survivors while excavators dug through the rubble below.