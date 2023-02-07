Watch: Turkish reporter goes to the aid of young girl as powerful aftershock hits live on air

Ahaber/ Anews reporter Yuksel Akalan was reporting from the streets of Malatya when a powerful aftershock hit.

A Turkish reporter, in the midst of a live broadcast, rushed to aid a young girl after a powerful aftershock hit where he was reporting from Turkey.

The reporter abandoned his reporting and instead rushed over to check on a young girl who emerged from near a collapsed building with her mother.

He told the young girl to remain calm as he picked her up and helped her evacuate to safety, The Telegraph reported.

"There were two consecutive aftershocks with a loud noise and the building you are seeing on my left was brought down to earth," Mr Akalan was saying in his broadcast, before he spotted the girl.

ANews Ahaber/Anews reporter Yuksel Akalan helps a young girl while reporting from the streets of Malatya.

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked Turkey and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2800 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.

Major aftershocks have rattled the region, including a jolt nearly as strong as the initial quake.