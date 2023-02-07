Video captures the moment a tower block collapses in Turkey earthquake aftershock

As people flee with the ground rumbling around them, a tall building crashes down, during the sequence of earthquakes that has devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Video from the two countries has shown powerful scenes from the quakes, and photos have captured poignant moments from the aftermath.

Scenes of humanity and heroism have been captured as well, including a reporter going to the aid of a girl as an aftershock hit while on air.

The quakes – the initial one a magnitude 7.8, followed by a multitude of aftershocks including a magnitude 7.5 – were some of the most powerful in the Middle East in decades. They killed thousands of people, and left scores homeless in the cold weather.

People flee as a building collapses in Turkey.

A predawn earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit the Turkish city of Gaziantep on Monday morning (local time) and a second measured at 7.5 struck nearby just nine hours later, according to the US Geological Service.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was facing "the strongest disaster in a century." Speaking before the second quake, he said it was impossible to speculate about the final death toll. Turkey later declared seven days of mourning.

Omar Sanadiki/AP Syrian Civil Defence workers and security forces search through the wreckage of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP Civil defence workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in the town of Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria.

Ghaith Alsayed/AP People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building, in Azmarin town, in Idlib province, north Syria.

Among those affected were many of Turkey's 3.7 million registered Syrian refugees, the biggest such population in the world.

Turkey lies in one of the world's most active seismic zones and is crossed by numerous fault lines. The disaster affected several southern Turkish provinces stretching hundreds of kilometres, where about 13 million people are bracing for colder winter temperatures.

The first quake was felt as far away as Egypt and Cyprus. It was the worst in Turkey since a 1939 earthquake that killed about 33,000 people.

In 1999, tremors months apart hit Turkey's industrial hub near Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, and killed more than 18,000 people.

