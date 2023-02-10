Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stages photoshoot of rescued babies on presidential plane

Babies rescued from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras being transferred to Ankara on the Turkish presidential plane.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader, flew 16 babies pulled from the rubble to safety on his presidential plane, as he sought to deflect a growing backlash over the state's disaster response.

Moving images of the rescue, published by state media, showed rescuers cradling the babies in the luxuriously appointed private jet as they flew to the capital Ankara.

As the death toll from the earthquake, which devastated swathes of Turkey and Syria, passed 20,000, with tens of thousands of others injured, the fate of the babies’ parents was unclear.

Ulku Aydeniz, head of the Turkish Association for Foster and Adopted Families, told the Telegraph that the orphans had been rescued in Kahrmanmaras along with other children.

“After the earthquake those children were moved out of the area, and those 16 babies are some of them – but only they are attracting media attention,” she said. “Both physically and emotionally, they have experienced a huge trauma.”

Emine Erdogan, Turkey’s first lady, was photographed visiting the babies after they arrived at a hospital in the capital. She said their survival had “lifted our spirits a little bit”.

“They are in the safe hands of the state,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president faced a barrage of criticism over his handling of the crisis, with questions swirling around whether the lax enforcement of building regulations was partly to blame for the severity of the disaster.

Meral Aksener, leader of the opposition Iyi party, on Thursday broke her silence on the emergency response with a scathing rebuke of Turkey’s strongman leader.

She said she had held back from berating the authorities on the day of the earthquake but said she could no longer stay quiet.

“The main problem of this mess is the one-man system,” said Aksener, who has been tipped as one of the possible opposition candidates to take on Erdogan at the May presidential elections.

“I invite Erdogan to be serious about it, be inclusive and work with qualified staff,” she said as she arrived at the epicentre of the earthquake in Turkey’s south-east.

Erdogan has admitted there have been “shortcomings” in his country's response to the earthquake, blaming the wintery conditions and damage to Hatay airport.

Cemal Yurttas/DIA/AP A baby rescued from a collapsed building two days after the earthquake in Hatay, southern Turkey.

The president, who faces a tough election in May, on Thursday renewed a promise to quake survivors to rebuild destroyed homes within a year.

Visiting regions affected by the quake, Erdogan said the new buildings would be no more than three or four storeys tall.

On Thursday, Turkey’s parliament approved Erdogan's move to introduce a three-month state of emergency in the 10 affected provinces, as the opposition People’s Republican Party, which voted against the measure, called for an investigation into what they said were insufficient rescue efforts by the state emergency response agency AFAD.

Dr Ali Ihsan Okten, head of the Turkish Medical Association, lashed out at state services for preventing volunteers from accessing devastated areas.

“Physicians are arriving but there is no place for them to work,” Okten told Turkey’s Tele 1 TV channel.

“AFAD is turning down aid, saying ‘everything is under control’.”

Hussein Malla/AP Thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria were toppled by the catastrophic earthquake.

Both southern Turkey and northwestern Syria have been devastated by Monday's earthquakes, which destroyed entire towns and villages.

On Thursday, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, urged the international community to work on physical access for aid to earthquake-stricken parts of Syria.

Speaking to reporters in New York hours after a UN aid convoy crossed from Turkey into Syria's rebel-held northwest for the first time since Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake, he said: “People are facing nightmare on top of nightmare.”

“More help is on the way, but much more – much more – is needed,” he said, adding that the UN plans to launch an international appeal next week for funding for the effort.

While dozens of countries have sent rescue teams and supplies to southern Turkey, northwestern Syria has received far less support.

The White Helmets, the rescuers well-known for their work protecting civilians during the ongoing civil war, are trying to prise survivors out from under the debris in freezing conditions.

Geir Pedersen, the UN's special envoy to Syria, said on Thursday: “Syrians need more of absolutely everything.

“The earthquake struck as the humanitarian crisis in northwest Syria was already worsening, with needs at their highest levels since the conflict began.”

In both countries, frantic rescue efforts continued as the 72-hour window, in which most survivors of earthquake disasters are usually rescued, passed.

It is feared that many already trapped under the rubble who have not yet been saved will pass away from internal injuries, dehydration or succumb to hypothermia amid brutally cold weather.