Watch: Toddler rescued from rubble 79 hours after earthquake hits Turkey

Watch above the moment that a 2-year-old boy is pulled alive from a collapsed building in Turkey's southern city of Antakya.

A young boy has been found alive in building rubble, 79 hours after a sequence of earthquakes devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.

Video captures the moment he is pulled from the destroyed building, smiling at his saviours as they kiss his cheeks.

The boy’s rescue is a sign of hope for emergency teams, as freezing weather and difficult conditions have hampered their efforts to rescue those trapped by the earthquakes.

READ MORE:

* Toddler pulled alive from rubble three days after Turkey earthquake

* Survivors of Turkey-Syria earthquake struggle to stay warm and fed

* Death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake may rise to 20,000, WHO warns



The quakes – the initial one a magnitude 7.8, followed by a multitude of aftershocks including a magnitude 7.5 – were some of the most powerful in the Middle East in decades.

The quakes killed almost 21,000 people and injured thousands.

The death toll from Monday’s 7.8 magnitude catastrophe has eclipsed the more than 18,400 who died in the 2011 earthquake off Fukushima, Japan, that triggered a tsunami and the estimated 18,000 people who died in a temblor near the Turkish capital, Istanbul, in 1999.

The death toll, which is expected to rise, included more than 17,600 people in Turkey and over 3300 in civil-war-torn Syria. Tens of thousands were also injured.

Screengrab/Nine News The moment a toddler is pulled alive from a collapsed building in Turkey.

In the Turkish town of Elbistan, rescuers stood atop the rubble from a collapsed home and pulled out an elderly woman.

Rescue teams urged quiet in the hope of hearing stifled pleas for help, and the Syrian paramedic group known as the White Helmets noted that “every second could mean saving a life”.

But more and more often, the teams pulled out dead bodies. In Antakya, more than 100 bodies were awaiting identification in a makeshift morgue outside a hospital.

With the chances of finding people alive dwindling, crews in some places began demolishing buildings.

Omar Sanadiki/AP Rescue teams carry the body of a victim from a destroyed building after a devastating earthquake rocked Syria and Turkey on February 7.

Authorities called off search-and-rescue operations in the cities of Kilis and Sanliurfa, where destruction was not as severe as in other areas.

Vice-president Fuat Oktay said rescue work was mostly complete in Diyarbakir, Adana and Osmaniye.

Across the border in Syria, assistance trickled in. The UN is authorised to deliver aid through only one border crossing and road damage has prevented that thus far.

UN officials pleaded for humanitarian concerns to take precedence over wartime politics.

It wasn't clear how many people were still unaccounted for in both countries.

Turkey’s disaster-management agency said more than 110,000 rescue personnel were now taking part in the effort and more than 5500 vehicles – including tractors, cranes, bulldozers and excavators – had been shipped.

The Foreign Ministry said 95 countries had offered help.