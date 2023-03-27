Protests erupt in Israel as PM fires defence minister

Tens of thousands of Israelis poured into the streets of cities across the country on Sunday night (local time) in a spontaneous outburst of anger after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister for challenging the Israeli leader’s plan to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

Protesters in Tel Aviv blocked a main highway and lit large bonfires, while police scuffled with protesters who gathered outside Netanyahu’s private home in Jerusalem.

The unrest deepened a months-long crisis over Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary, which has sparked mass protests and drawn concern from the United States and other close allies.

Netanyahu’s dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Gallant signalled that the prime minister and his allies will barrel ahead this week with the overhaul plan. Gallant had been the first senior member of the ruling Likud party to speak out against it, saying the deep divisions were threatening to weaken the military.

READ MORE:

* Netanyahu sworn in as PM of Israel's most right-wing government ever

* Israel: Predictions for another year

* Netanyahu calls comments to erase village 'inappropriate'

* Israeli pogrom: A natural part of the process



But as droves of protesters flooded the streets late into the night, Likud ministers began indicating willingness to hit the brakes. Culture Minister Micky Zohar, a Netanyahu confidant, said the party would support him if he decided to pause the judicial overhaul.

In a brief statement, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister had dismissed Gallant. Netanyahu later tweeted “we must all stand strong against refusal”.

Israelis gathered on the streets in protest after Netanyahu’s announcement, blocking Tel Aviv’s main artery, transforming the Ayalon highway into a sea of blue-and-white Israeli flags and lighting a large bonfire in the middle of the road.

Demonstrations took place in Beersheba, Haifa and Jerusalem, where thousands of people gathered outside Netanyahu’s private residence. Police scuffled with protesters and sprayed the crowd with a water cannon.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Israelis set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Inon Aizik, 27, said he came to demonstrate outside Netanyahu’s residence in central Jerusalem because “bad things are happening in this country,” referring to the judicial overhaul as “a quick legislative blitz”.

Netanyahu’s decision came less than a day after Gallant, a former senior general, called for a pause in the controversial legislation, citing the turmoil in the ranks of the military.

Gallant had voiced concerns that the divisions in society were hurting morale in the military and emboldening Israel’s enemies. “I see how the source of our strength is being eroded,” Gallant said.

A growing number of Israeli reservists, including fighter pilots, have threatened to withdraw from voluntary duty in the past weeks.

While several other Likud members had indicated they might follow Gallant, the party quickly closed ranks on Sunday, clearing the way for his dismissal.

Oded Balilty/AP The unrest deepened a months-long crisis over Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul Israel’s judiciary.

Galit Distal Atbaryan, Netanyahu’s public diplomacy minister, said that Netanyahu summoned Gallant to his office and told him “that he doesn’t have any faith in him anymore and therefore he is fired”.

Gallant tweeted shortly after the announcement that “the security of the state of Israel always was and will always remain my life mission”.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said that Gallant’s dismissal “harms national security and ignores warnings of all defence officials”.

Israel’s consul general in New York City, Assaf Zamir, resigned in protest.

Oded Balilty/AP Tens of thousands gather to protest in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Avi Dichter, a former chief of the Shin Bet security agency, is expected to replace him. Dichter had reportedly flirted with joining Gallant but instead announced on Sunday he was backing the prime minister.

Netanyahu’s government is pushing ahead for a parliamentary vote this week on a centrepiece of the overhaul – a law that would give the governing coalition the final say over all judicial appointments. It also seeks to pass laws that would grant parliament the authority to override Supreme Court decisions with a basic majority and limit judicial review of laws.

Netanyahu and his allies say the plan will restore a balance between the judicial and executive branches and rein in what they see as an interventionist court with liberal sympathies.

But critics say the constellation of laws will remove the checks and balances in Israel’s democratic system and concentrate power in the hands of the governing coalition. They also say that Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, has a conflict of interest.