Mother of British-Israeli sisters killed in West Bank shooting dies in hospital

Lucy (left), Rina (centre) and Maia Dee were reportedly shot at close range after their car came under fire.

The mother of two British-Israeli sisters who were killed in a shooting in the West Bank has died from injuries sustained in the attack.

The BBC reported Lucy Dee had been in hospital in a coma since the attack took place on Friday which claimed the lives of her daughters Rina and Maia.

The family moved to Israel nine years ago when Lucy’s husband Leo took up a job as a rabbi.

In a statement following her death, he called the attack “pure evil” but paid tribute to his wife saying “my beautiful wife, Lucy, and myself tried to raise our children with good values and to do good and bring more good into the world”.

Lucy, Rina and Maia were shot at while driving to a family holiday in the Jordan Valley. The vehicle they were in crashed before gunmen opened fire again on the women from close range.

The Radlett United Synagogue in Hertfordshire where the Dee family had previously belonged said the community was “devastated at the terrible news”.

In a statement, they said "we and the world have been robbed of their presence, but their light can never be extinguished”.

The two sisters were buried on Sunday (local time) at a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners, including their father and three surviving siblings.

AP Members of the Dee family at the funeral of the sisters Rina and Maia.

The Israeli government has launched an investigation into the attack and is now on the hunt for the perpetrators.

The attack has come during a period of heightened tensions between Israel and Palestine and mass protests against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.