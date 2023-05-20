Flying couch seen in the skies over Turkey during storm

A couch has been spotted flying in the skies over Ankara, Turkey’s capital, as the city was hit with winds reaching 45kph during a storm.

The piece of furniture was carried away from 35-storey apartment block in the Cankaya district, home to many government buildings, including the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

Onur Kalmaz, the resident who filmed the video, told local media no one was hurt.

The couch crashed into buildings before falling into a garden, he said.