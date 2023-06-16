Israel's new hypersonic defence system defies Russia and Iran’s 'impossible' boast

The Israeli defence firm Rafael is working on a new ‘Sky Sonic’ system that is specifically designed for intercepting hypersonic missiles.

Israel is building the world’s first air defence system dedicated to shooting down hypersonic missiles in a major challenge to Russia and Iran, who have claimed that they are impossible to shoot down.

The Israeli defence firm Rafael is working on a new “Sky Sonic” system that is specifically designed for intercepting hypersonic missiles, which can fly in the upper atmosphere and travel at five times the speed of sound.

The Sky Sonic system will “enable us to intercept all kinds of hypersonic threats – hypersonic ballistic missiles, hypersonic cruise missiles,” Yuval Steinitz, the chairman of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, told Reuters news agency.

A CGI video demonstration provided by Rafael showed an interceptor missile being fired from a ground battery. The interceptor’s warhead detaches itself and flew towards an incoming missile.

A Rafael spokesman said Sky Sonic would soon undergo flight tests but did not provide a schedule for when it might be ready. The Israeli military has not commented on the announcement, while the Pentagon has been briefed on the project according to Reuters.

The announcement hints at a potential new era of European air defence in which Israel – which is also selling Germany a £3 billion (NZ$6b) Arrow 3 interception tool – plays a major role.

However, as Sky Sonic is still being developed, and Israel remains reluctant to provide Kyiv with military support, it is unlikely that it will be deployed in Ukraine in the near future.

Both Russia and Iran have stepped up production of hypersonic missiles in recent months amid claims that they cannot be intercepted, in what could prove to be a major defence headache for Israel, Ukraine and their allies.

Russia’s Kinzhal hypersonic missiles are already being fired at Ukrainian cities, while Iran’s new “Fattah” missile has been pointed at Tel Aviv, possibly to deter a potential Israeli strike on the regime’s nuclear programme.

Tehran is also sending hundreds if not thousands of missiles and drones to Moscow for use against Ukraine, and in return is set to receive powerful Russian fighter jets which could be used by the regime to attack Israel.

“The war in Ukraine, and Russia’s use of Iranian drones there, has reshuffled European priorities and created new openings for deepening engagement with Israel,” said Hugh Lovatt, a senior Middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“Faced with a new array of security challenges emanating from Russia, the EU and its member states now increasingly view Israel as an important security partner that can provide access to valuable military weaponry and cyber technology,” he added.

“For many European capitals, including strong supporters of Palestinian rights, national security interests are overriding concerns over Israel’s actions against Palestinians.”

Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, said: “Regarding the Russian hypersonic missiles, they operate effectively, but they are not ‘game changers’ as we can see from the results of the war during the last week. Their use looks to me like another vehicle used to destroy infrastructure or to hurt civilians.”

“About the Iranians, it looks that they carried out only ground tests – probably it is not operational yet,” he added.

Israel is increasingly concerned about Russia’s military support for Iran, but at the same time is resisting pressure from the United States to arm Kyiv, or at least grant the use of its powerful Iron Dome air defence system.

This is partly because Russia has a large Jewish population which Israel fears could be persecuted in the event that relations significantly deteriorate. Russia also controls much of the airspace over neighbouring Syria, where Israel frequently launches air strikes on Iranian-backed militia groups.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has privately complained to Vladimir Putin about his military support for Iran, the US news website Axios reported on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, the head of Germany’s defence committee approved a €3.99 billion payment for Israel’s Arrow 3 air defence system, which will be able to shoot down missiles above the atmosphere and grant air cover to neighbouring EU member states.

The funds were drawn from Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s €100 billion defence package, which is aimed at bolstering German security in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last week Iran, Israel’s arch-nemesis in the region, unveiled what it claimed was the regime’s first domestically produced hypersonic missile, dubbed the Fattah, which can supposedly fly at 15 times the speed of sound and strike Tel Aviv within 400 seconds.

Rafael is already well-known as the Israeli state-owned contractor behind the Iron Dome missile defence system capable of intercepting around 90% of rockets launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

It also developed David’s Sling, a similar system that was used successfully for the first time during the May 9-13 round of fighting between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, the country already has defence systems that should be capable of taking down hypersonic missiles, but none have been tailored to that threat specifically.

In response to the Iranian hypersonic missile being revealed last week, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister said “to any such development, we have an even better response,” without elaborating.

While Iran’s Fattah has not yet been used in battle, Russia reportedly fired six of its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukraine in May and all of them were intercepted, Ukrainian officials said, suggesting the weapon’s capabilities may have been exaggerated.