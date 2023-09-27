At least 100 people killed at wedding in Iraq

The district of Hamdaniya in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province.

At least 100 people have been killed and 150 people injured in a fire at a wedding in Iraq.

The wedding took place in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, according to Iraqi state media.

According to the BBC, early reports suggest a fire tore through the hall where the wedding was being held after a fireworks display went wrong.

Iraq's civil defence directorate says flammable panels may have helped ignite the fire.

Ambulance and medical crews are on the scene.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani asked officials to “mobilise all efforts to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate incident”.