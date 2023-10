Hamas claims 13 Israeli and foreign hostages held in Gaza have been killed by air strikes in the past day. Meanwhile, Israel has ordered the evacuation of 1.1m people from the northern part of Gaza in 24 hours, with the UN calling it “impossible" without "devastating humanitarian consequences".

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images An explosion on a residential tower caused by Israeli raids in the northern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023 in Gaza City.