'We may die at any time': Australian family stuck in Gaza pleads for help

A Palestinian-born Australian resident who is stranded in Gaza with his wife and two children is pleading with the government to act quickly to help them get out, saying they have already narrowly escaped a bombing and fear for their lives.

The family – which is stressed, sick and has barely enough food – is among 19 Australians stuck in Gaza, which is being heavily bombed by the Israeli military. Israel has also cut off food and fuel to the area, which is home to 2.3 million people.

The man, who did not want to be named to protect his safety in Gaza and because he works in a sensitive industry, said he had not visited the region for 12 years due to safety, but pressing family issues and relative recent calm prompted them to plan a four-week visit.

The first two weeks were carefree: they swam at the beach, gathered with family, “enjoyed warm chats we didn’t have before and walked around the city appreciating the recent touristic and modernisation boom,” the man said in an email to this masthead.

“However, on Saturday, everything changed. We tried to flee through Rafah crossing to Egypt on Sunday but did not succeed because we hadn’t registered our travel.”

The Adelaide family tried again on Monday, and again were rebuffed.

Sydney Morning Herald Apartment of the Australian man (left and right) in Gaza after the building next door (centre) was bombed.

They contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to register their details. They also contacted Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong, and their employers contacted other ministers.

However, “nothing tangible at the moment indicates that we will be able to leave Gaza,” he said.

The man, a highly educated specialist who has worked around the world, said the “situation here is completely dire. Shops are closed and we barely have enough food.

“I’m staying with my parents along with my sister’s family, whose house was destroyed by Israeli airstrikes and she escaped to my parents’ house with her family of six. We eat one small meal per day. Clean water is running out.

“The conflict around us has escalated to terrifying heights, with airstrikes relentlessly targeting buildings as close as 100 metres away. Our beloved children ... are living in a constant state of fear, and with each passing day, the availability of food and clean water dwindles further.

Hatem Ali/AP Palestinians evacuate wounded people after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.

“My daughter and wife have fallen sick due to heightened stress. Our kids are completely traumatised... never been in something like this before. No power for the last 48 hours ... we may lose connection with the world once my phone runs out of battery.”

After the family was turned back from Rafah again on Monday, the family was notified that the soccer field across the street would be bombed.

“We ran away for our lives back to my parents’ house. Shortly after fleeing, the building next door was completely flattened,” he said.

“We miraculously survived death with just a few minutes of difference.”

The man asked DFAT to secure an exit through the Rafah border with Egypt.

“DFAT is already helping Australians flee Israel and should do the same those stuck on the other side of the border,” he said.

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images An explosion on a residential tower caused by Israeli raids in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We may die at any time.

“Our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of our family, and we are desperate to leave Gaza and return to the safety of Australia.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referred to the family on ABC television on Friday morning, saying the government was talking to Egypt about the possibility of getting them out through Gaza’s southern border with that country.

“It’s closed, of course, at the moment, formally, but we are having discussions to try to ensure that Australians can be gotten to safety,” he said.