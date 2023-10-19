What we know about the deadly al-Ahli Hospital blast in Gaza

The deadly explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza has become a flashpoint in the conflict between Hamas and Israel, with no-one taking responsibility for it.

It was believed to be the single deadliest incident in Gaza since fighting broke out on October 7, killing 471 people and injuring over 300, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said.

The health ministry blamed an Israeli airstrike for the blast, while the Israeli Defence Force said the attack was a misfired rocket from Islamic Jihad.

Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian group with links to Hamas, rejected the claim it was responsible.

Video footage of the blast analysed

Live footage from Al-Jazeera, broadcast at the time of the explosion, is circulating on social media, and different news organisations have attributed the blame variously.

In the video that British news outlet the Guardian says it has verified, a bright light can be seen travelling across the dark sky above Gaza.

The light then explodes into a big flash in the sky moments before the camera tilts down to show a large explosion on the ground.

The BBC contacted 20 sources ranging from universities and think-tanks to companies with weapons expertise, to get their response to the footage and other available evidence.

The findings were inconclusive, but three experts said the blast was not consistent with what they would expect from an Israeli airstrike, the BBC reported.

One of those sources, J Andres Gannon, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University, told the BBC that the ground explosions appeared to be small, meaning the heat generated from the impact may have been caused by leftover rocket fuel rather than an explosion from a warhead.

He said the flashes in the sky likely indicated the projectile was a rocket with an engine that overheated and stopped working.

The crater

Bellingcat, an independent investigative group, identified what it said appeared to be the impact crater in a car park next to the hospital, after analysing footage and images of the aftermath.

Marc Garlasco, a former Pentagon chief of high value targeting during the Iraq war, told the Guardian the crater at the hospital was not consistent with an airstrike.

“It is more likely to be a weapon that failed and released its payload over a wide area,” he said.

“The crater and surrounding damage is also not consistent with a JDAM aerial bomb. The hole on the ground occurred from kinetic energy.”

JDAM stands for joint direct attack munition, and is a precision-guided air-to-surface weapon system that the US has provided Israel.

Abed Khaled/AP Palestinians check the place of the explosion at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City, on October 18.

When the blast struck

The explosion at the hospital occurred Tuesday at 6.59pm local time, with public reports of the incident following straight away.

Beforehand and throughout the day, Hamas had been posting to its Telegram channels videos and other posts showing attempted attacks on Israel.

At about 7pm, one update described “bombardment by rockets” on the Israeli settlement Ashdod, while another about this time described an attack on Tel Aviv, the Guardian reported.

A press statement from Hamas blaming the attack on an Israeli airstrike was released about 8pm.

In questions to hospital management posed after the blast, the administrator, Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum, said the Israeli military had repeatedly warned the site should be evacuated, the New York Times reported.

Naoum reportedly said the IDF had called and texted the hospital managers at least three times since the weekend, which followed the Israeli evacuation order for northern Gaza.

“There were specific warnings to get out of the building,” the archbishop told the NY Times, who also asked the IDF about it.

Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amnon Shefler told the NY Times these communications were just part of the wider call for civilians to evacuate.

“It was part of the general moving of the population,” Shefler said.

The human toll

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that 471 people had died in the blast and there were more than 300 injured too.

“Because of the airstrikes everywhere else in Gaza, people left to take shelter in this hospital,” Mahmoud Bassal, a civil defence spokesperson in Gaza, told The Washington Post.

“Children, women, elders, patients, a huge number of people went to the hospital for refuge, following calls of evacuation and constant bombardment.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Force has said the death toll has been inflated, but would not give its own estimate.

Abed Khaled/AP Palestinians carry belongings in the al-Ahli car park some time after the blast at the Gaza hospital.

What was that audio recording?

The Israeli Defence Force on Wednesday released on social media what it said was an audio recording of Hamas operatives on a phone call discussing the blast.

In the captioned clip, the pair reportedly say, “Is it from us?”

“It looks like it,” the other replies.

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a press briefing the conversation implicated Islamic Jihad in the explosion. He also added the speed of comments from Hamas about the blast was telling.

“It is impossible to know what happened as quickly as Hamas claimed they knew,” Hagari said.

“That should have been an initial warning sign.”

It was not possible to verify the recording released by the IDF.

Abed Khaled/AP Palestinians carry belongings as they leave al-Ahli hospital on October 18, 2023.

What the US Government said

US President Joe Biden said data from the US Defence Department showed the explosion was not likely caused by an airstrike by the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting, according to The Associated Press.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, based on current information, it did not think Israel was responsible for the explosion.

“While we continue to collect information, our current assessment, based on analysis of overhead imagery, intercepts and open source information, is that Israel is not responsible for the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday.”

Among that information was a map the IDF said showed a graphic depiction of the attack on Israel that the misfiring rocket was a part of.

Neither Islamic Jihad nor Hamas have provided any evidence to support their claim the blast was caused by an Israeli airstrike.

They have rejected claims a misfiring rocket was to blame, saying they were “false and baseless”.