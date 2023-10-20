What is Islamic Jihad, the group Israel blames for Gaza hospital strike?

A strike on the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza this week that killed hundreds of people brought renewed attention to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, also known as PIJ, which Israel has blamed for the attack.

Israel says an errant PIJ rocket fired toward Israel hit, while Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike, part of the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, hit the hospital courtyard.

Islamic Jihad is a distinct organisation from Hamas, which launched the initial brutal attack against Israeli civilians this month, setting off the region's worst crisis in decades.

The group, however, has its own long history of fighting Israel.

What is the Islamic Jihad?

Islamic Jihad is a Sunni militant group committed to armed resistance against Israel, which was established in 1948 on land Palestinians claim.

The group is opposed to the 1993 Oslo accords, which never went into full effect, and any other political agreement with Israel. Though allied with the much larger Hamas, Islamic Jihad is considered more ideologically extreme.

The group was established in the 1980s by Palestinian students in Gaza as an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood, a global Islamist movement founded in Egypt. The United States has designated both as terrorist groups for their attacks on Israelis.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photos of Israelis missing and held captive in Gaza, are displayed on a wall in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 18, 2023.

Unlike Hamas, the Islamic Jihad does not have a political wing and is focused primarily on military attacks against Israel rather than governing or grassroots politics.

The Palestinian Authority, which since the Oslo accords governs pockets of the occupied West Bank, cracks down on both Hamas and Islamic Jihad members.

Support for Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, however, has been growing, in part because of the group's focus on violent resistance to the Israeli occupation and bucking of formal Palestinian politics.

The group has routinely launched rockets against Israel. In May, the Islamic Jihad fired 100 rockets, following the death of one of its most high-profile members in a prolonged hunger strike at an Israeli prison.

A week later, Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes that killed three Islamic Jihad leaders in separate residential locations.

The Islamic Jihad has about 1000 members. The group's secretary general, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, is the chief of the leadership council. The US State Department designated him a terrorist in 2014.

How is Islamic Jihad different from Hamas?

The Islamic Jihad and Hamas share the belief that Israel must be destroyed, although the two have disagreed at times on how to achieve that goal.

Islamic Jihad focuses entirely on military operations against Israel and less on politics, unlike Hamas, which governs Gaza and has extensive political and social institutions, in addition to its armed wing.

Islamic Jihad's emphasis on armed struggle frees it from the "inconvenient responsibilities" of political governance that Hamas has, according to Erik Skare, the author of A History of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of al-Ahli Hospital after the explosion in Gaza City.

As the ruling party of Gaza, Hamas has at times toned down its violence to address the deteriorating living conditions of the strip that could worsen in case of conflict with Israel, Skare said.

Until the devastating attack on October 7, Islamic Jihad was seen as the more radical outfit constantly provoking Israel while Hamas had to balance the needs of the Gazans. Hamas is also a vastly larger organisation with an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 members, the Counterterrorism Center says.

Islamic Jihad appears to possess less sophisticated weapons than Hamas, with less powerful and shorter range rockets. Before the construction of the barrier walls around the Palestinians territories, it carried out numerous suicide bombings against Israelis.

How close is Islamic Jihad to Iran?

The Israel Defence Force views the Islamic Jihad as having "the longest and closest ties to Iran" among other regional anti-Israel groups.

During the group's early years, the Islamic Jihad's leadership moved from Egypt to Lebanon, where its ties with Iran were strengthened, according to the Israeli military.

In Lebanon, the group "cultivated a partnership" with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite branch of Iran's military, and Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based political and military group that also opposes Israel's creation and has fought several wars with it.

The Islamic Jihad operates in Israel, the Gaza Strip and West Bank. It has a presence in Lebanon and Syria, as well as offices in Tehran, according to the Counterterrorism Center.

The group's main source of funding is Iran, receiving US$70 million (NZ$120m) annually, according to the Israeli military. It also takes donations from Syria and Palestinians.