‘Hamas is every bit as evil as Islamic State,’ retired US Army General David Petraeus says in Israel interview

As one of America’s top generals in the War on Terror, David Petraeus spent a great deal of time talking to men with blood on their hands. From insurgents in Iraq to the Taliban in Afghanistan, his door was often opened to those prepared to lay down their arms and talk – even when the blood on their hands belonged to his own troops.

With 4000 Americans dead in Iraq alone, it was proof of how principle had to sometimes bend to pragmatism, and helped earn the “Warrior Monk” his reputation as one of his generation’s best military minds. Yet when I ask him what he would say if Hamas knocked on his door right now, even he doesn’t see much room for compromise.

“I’d tell them, ‘Come on in, with your hands up, for a reduced sentence’.” he says. “If the Israeli Defence Forces are given the mission of destroying them, Hamas are not going to have many options – they are going to be either captured or killed.”

Petraeus gave similar treatment to many of the terrorist leaders he hunted down in Iraq, be they Saddam remnants backed by al-Qaeda or Shia militants backed by Iran. But lower-ranking fighters, who’d just taken up a gun for money or because of peer pressure, were sometimes treated as “reconcilables”. They’d be offered a second chance as long as they renounced violence. He doubts, though, that this option would even appeal to the Hamas gunmen who slaughtered and kidnapped their way through Israel a fortnight ago.

“The challenge here is that Hamas is not a bunch of young men who got caught up in a movement either tacitly or actively because it was in their neighbourhood,” he says.

“These are hardcore extremists. And when you look at what was done that Saturday, to innocent civilians, and the way in which they did it, these are individuals that have to be captured or killed. They are not reconcilable.”

Supplied Retired US Army General David Petraeus.

Petraeus, 70, who is in touch by Zoom from the US, speaks these days not as just a military strategist but as an in-demand historian. Last week, he published Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare Since 1945 to Ukraine, co-authored with best-selling historian Andrew Roberts. It is, by necessity, a fairly fat tome. Its 544 pages cover every war from the Malayan Emergency to Putin’s invasion, via Iraq, Yom Kippur and Vietnam, looking at the lessons the world learnt and, in many cases, then forgot.

With Russia and Ukraine already waging Europe’s biggest land war since 1945, a book on the challenges of an increasingly unstable world was already sadly timely. The horrors in Israel have given it yet more urgency. Most authors are only too glad when something in the news gives them a chance to talk about their new book. Not so Petraeus. “This is horrific. It’s barbaric. It’s unspeakable,” he says. “People have said, ‘Oh, your book is really timely’, but that’s tragically so.”

Timely as it is, the book also exemplifies how the gravest international crises often blindside the experts. A chapter titled The Future of Warfare discusses everything from the use of deep fakes to how Taiwan could learn from Kyiv in fending off China. But readers anxiously thumbing for a chapter titled Gaza: How to defuse the Middle East Tinderbox will search in vain. Indeed, the word Hamas doesn’t get a mention. Nor, amid the discussions of fancy new military kit, is there talk of motorised paragliders, or how they might be used to storm a well-guarded frontier fence.

It is yet more proof of how even the finest-tuned minds in the global security establishment cannot always see the haymaker that is coming. Petraeus, a former head of the CIA, ventures that an “over-reliance on surveillance systems” may have prevented Israel’s otherwise “very impressive” intelligence service rumbling Hamas’ plot. But Washington did no better. Eight days before the attacks, Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, told a symposium that “the Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades”.

Francisco Seco/AP Antonio Macías' mother cries over her son's body covered with the Israeli flag at Pardes Haim cemetery in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 15, 2023. Macias was killed by Hamas militants while attending a music festival in southern Israel earlier this month.

Today, with 1300 Israelis and up to 3000 Palestinians dead, and a full ground invasion of Gaza looming, the region’s open wound is gaping again. Visiting Israel last week, Joe Biden, the US President, implored his hosts not to make the same “mistakes” that America made after 9/11, warning of the perils of “all-consuming rage”. But it remains to be seen if Israel is listening. And if, as is feared, its neighbours get involved, the flare-up may overshadow even Ukraine in world leaders’ in-trays. Meanwhile, the toxic passions that Palestine inspires are spilling onto the streets of Britain, Europe and America, with attacks on synagogues and spikes in hate crime.

Yet when it comes to stopping people killing each other, and de-fanging what looks like hopelessly entrenched sectarian warfare, Petraeus has some hard-won expertise. The last time I interviewed him was in Saddam Hussein’s palace in Baghdad in 2008, when he had just spent a year masterminding the US troop “surge” – the last-ditch bid to halt Iraq’s rapidly spiralling civil war. On one side were Saddam’s fellow Sunni Arabs, who had allied with al-Qaeda since his fall. On the other side were Shia death squads – often trained by their co-religionists in Tehran.

In the years immediately after Saddam’s fall, the two sides had focused mainly on killing Iraq’s US occupiers. By 2007, though, 3000 Iraqis were also dying a month in tit-for-tat beheadings, car bombings and street violence. In Washington, talk began of abandoning Iraq altogether. Confounding the naysayers, Petraeus’s troop surge managed to stem the bleeding, with a mixture of force, fieldcraft and outside-the-box diplomacy. Amnesties to more moderate Sunnis encouraged them to turn against al-Qaeda. That reduced attacks on Iraq’s Shia communities, who in turn ceased fire themselves. It earned Iraq a few years of relative peace and made Petraeus a hero to a war-weary America. There was even talk of him running for president.

Hussein Malla/AP A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, on October 15, 2023.

So as someone well-versed in fixing the Middle East, what advice would he offer to Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu? Like Biden, who reportedly gave private backing for the invasion of Gaza during last week’s visit, Petraeus agrees that Israel has little option but to destroy Hamas. The key, he says, is good leadership: getting the right military plan, and communicating it to “all others who have a stake in the outcome”. This is, he claims, the strategy followed by every victor in the wars covered in his new book. He also recommends a hands-on presence at the frontline – as he himself maintained in Iraq. “Right after morning update I would get in an armoured vehicle or a helicopter and spend time with units,” he recalls.

Netanyahu is a former Israeli special forces soldier, so he has no problem playing the role of commander-in-chief. He has already been filmed in a flak jacket near Gaza telling troops that the “next stage is coming”.

As a leader the nation can fall behind though, he is no Volodymyr Zelensky. Many Israelis blame him not just for the intelligence failures that allowed Hamas’s massacre, but for antagonistic pro-settler policies pandering to the country’s far-Right. It remains to be seen whether the new emergency unity government, formed a week ago, will live up to its name – especially if the assault on Gaza proves bloody, messy and long.

That is a near certainty, according to Petraeus, who remembers US missions to clear jihadist strongholds in Iraq. There were two against al-Qaeda in Fallujah in 2004 and another to help the Iraqi army oust Islamic State from Mosul in 2016. Those operations, he believes, may pale in comparison to the “fiendishly difficult” task ahead in Gaza.

“It took nine months to clear Islamic State out of Mosul,” he says. “Gaza City is far more challenging. There are high rises, there’s huge tunnel complexes. The enemy doesn’t wear uniforms, they’ll be amid civilians, and they’ll know the terrain far better than did the Islamic fighters in Mosul (many of whom were not locals). The military will have to lay out what the costs will be – and they will be substantial – and how long it might take. Because you will have to clear every building, every floor, every room, every basement, every tunnel.”

True, Israeli troops are no stranger to Gaza incursions – such missions are wearily nicknamed “mowing the lawn”. The army even has an entire model city where troops can practise urban warfare amid alleyways and souks. Hamas, though, will likewise be laying preparations – and may not deploy all its muscle at once.

“You will have to leave a sizeable force behind to ensure that Hamas cannot re-infiltrate behind you, including coming up through tunnels,” Petraeus adds. “It’ll be an enemy who will use sophisticated explosives, suicide vests, car bombs, improvised explosive devices.”

Clearing Gaza militarily, moreover, will be the easy part. As Petraeus points out: “You’re not just going to mow the lawn, you’re going to root it out altogether.” And if Hamas is destroyed as a movement, something else will be needed in its place.

“Hamas’ political wing oversees many of the basic services in Gaza: schools, clinics, hospitals, grievance mechanisms, resolution mechanisms,” says Petraeus. “Whatever replaces them will have to conduct not just governance, but restoration of what is likely to be hugely damaged infrastructure.”

This is where Petraeus speaks from the bitterest of personal experience, the US-led invasion of Iraq being a notorious failure of post-war planning. Petraeus himself says that when his forces were mustering in Kuwait, he himself asked a superior for “a little more detail on what happens after we topple the regime?” The condescending answer, he says, was: “Dave, you just get us to Baghdad.”

Given the scale of the subsequent disaster in Iraq, some Israelis might wonder why any ex-US general – even Petraeus – might presume to advise them. The best that can be said, perhaps, is that without his expertise, Iraq’s horrors could have been even worse.

Ohad Zwigenberg/AP An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, on October 15, 2023.

Born in Orange County, New York, Petraeus was earmarked for the US military’s highest ranks from the start, coming top in the Class of ’74 at West Point Military Academy. In the 1980s he took an assistant professorship at West Point, earning his “Warrior Monk” moniker, and immediately after Iraq’s 2003 invasion, commanded the elite 101st Airborne Division in Mosul. There, he was noted for his thoughtful hearts-and-minds doctrine – rebuilding the city’s infrastructure and famously asking visitors: “Tell me how this ends?”

His later success with the troop surge saw him moved to Afghanistan to do a similar job there, after which Barack Obama appointed him head of the CIA in 2011. He resigned the following year after revelations of an extra-marital affair with Paula Broadwell, a reservist who was writing his biography. Since then, he has roamed the military punditry and think-tank circuit, serving as vice-president of Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. In 2015, he was also a contender to be Donald Trump’s Secretary of State. During promotional tours for his new book, Petraeus expected to be discussing mainly Ukraine, where he has been a prominent voice for arming Kyiv. Instead he is back discussing his old beat of how to counter Islamic extremism – a topic he’d hoped might by now be just of historical interest.

So what might a post-Hamas state look like in Gaza, and who might run it? Not the Israelis, he believes, who withdrew from the territory in 2005 and who have already said they have no desire to re-occupy it. Instead, he envisions some “interim international authority” backed by the UN perhaps and administered by Israel’s Arab neighbours.

“It would be wonderful to see some of the Arab countries who have expressed enormous sympathy for the Palestinians over the years to step up not just with funding, but with actual organisational structures,” he says.

Terms and conditions apply, however. Whoever takes over will have to win the “hearts and minds” of 2.5 million Gazans – many traumatised by war and many still likely to support Hamas, which has ruled the Strip since elections in 2006. The new authority, Petraeus believes, will also have to “change the education system, so they’re not educated to hate Israel and Jews”. And it will likely have to mount a “tough counterinsurgency campaign” against any Hamas remnants.

“They’re going to try to come back and take control of Gaza and some of the population may actually be supportive of that,” says Petraeus. “Many of the Palestinians who are trapped in Gaza are keenly aware of who has brought this misfortune on them. But some will actually have been educated that this (supporting resistance) is the right thing to do.”

Avi Roccah/AP Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, on October 20, 2023.

This is where it may get very tough. As the US found out in Iraq, maintaining civilian government in the teeth of a fierce insurgency is extremely hard. In my time as The Daily Telegraph’s Baghdad correspondent, I saw first-hand how Iraqis who cooperated with the post-Saddam government were targeted by relentless car bombings, kidnappings and assassinations.

The UN pulled out after a massive car bomb that killed its mission chief and well-trained US and British troops were tested to their limits. Forces from other Arab nations might enjoy more legitimacy, but Hamas’s remnants might easily cast them as partners of their Israeli nemesis.

Indeed, Petraeus’s own gains in Iraq were always fragile. In Mosul in late 2004, six months after his troops had left, al-Qaeda militants briefly stormed the city, routing the newly trained Iraqi security forces. And following the US pull-out from Iraq in 2012, the jihadist banner rose again with Islamic State. Petraeus blames Islamic State’s rise partly on the sectarian policies of the then Baghdad government. But it hints at the resilience of the problems that might confront any administrator of post-Hamas Gaza.

Speaking of Islamic State, might we see the Gaza invasion generate an “Isis 2.0”, given how jihadism thrives on anti-Israeli hatred? Petraeus says the West will have to keep its guard up against “lone wolf” attacks and warns that Hamas itself could morph into something worse.

“You cannot allow it to reconstitute, keeping in mind that they are every bit as evil as Islamic State, when you look at these unspeakable acts that they visited on innocent people.”

He is also “disappointed” that Hamas’ top officials still have a voice in their safe haven in Qatar, where they were filmed cheering on the October 7 attacks. “It’s a platform from which they can defend the indefensible,” he says. “The statements they make are just patently absurd – ‘We don’t kill innocent civilians. We didn’t do that.’ Look at the images, look at the videos, are you really denying what clearly took place? Qatar makes the point about free speech, but this is inflammatory hate speech. This is inciting violence.”

Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images A couple walks together framed by two large Israeli flags outside Habima on October 20, 2023 in Tel Aviv Israel.

As a former US general, however, he knows America has limited leverage to change Qatar’s stance, given that it also hosts a large US military base. Which makes it all the more important, he says, that Israel gets its own message out over flashpoints such as Tuesday’s bombing of Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital. Hamas has blamed Israel for the strike, which may have killed up to 400. But Washington now appears to back Israel’s account of events, which blames a misfired rocket launched by Hamas’s ally, Islamic Jihad.

“I am quite confident they (Israel) would not say what they have said if they didn’t literally rewind the tape of various surveillance systems to see what happened,” Petraeus says.

With time running out on our 45-minute interview – Petraeus is, understandably, much in demand – I cut to the chase. Might Iran, Hamas’s most powerful sponsor, end up clashing with Israel or the US? If so, are we headed for World War Three? True to his academic background, the Warrior Monk doesn’t do hyperbole.

“I don’t think Iran wants to get in the boxing ring directly with the United States because they’ll get more than their nose punched,” he says, declining to address directly the matter of a Third World War. “But I’m very concerned that this war could expand. There could be greater upheaval inside Israel, and Iran could use its proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.”

Sure enough, in the 48 hours after we speak, drone attacks hit US bases in Iraq and Syria, and Iran’s Houthi allies in Yemen launch missiles towards Israel, which are shot down. Meanwhile, as Israel strikes 100 targets in Gaza ahead of the ground invasion, Ukraine and Russia continue to slug it out almost unnoticed by the wider world. So if this isn’t a Third World War yet, might we at least be at its most dangerous point since the last one?

“In my view, the Western world faces the greatest number and most complex array of threats that we have seen,” says Petraeus. “Certainly since the end of the Cold War, if not since the end of World War Two.”

Much as I would like to think that this is just some subtle sales pitch for his new book, I fear it is not. And to quote the general’s most famous words, the question of “Tell me how this ends?” seems harder to answer than ever.

Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine by General David Petraeus and Andrew Roberts is out now