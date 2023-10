First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

It's the first sign of progress in addressing the deteriorating civilian crisis in the region.

Trucks carrying aid arrived in southern Gaza on Saturday, the first convoy of humanitarian supplies since Israel began a siege 12 days ago and after further heavy Israeli bombardment overnight that killed dozens of Palestinians.

Witnesses said 20 aid trucks exited the crossing after checks and proceeded into Gaza’s southern area including the major towns of Rafah and Khan Younis where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering.

However, Palestinian officials were disappointed that fuel supplies were not included and added that the relief was only three per cent of what used to get into Gaza in terms of medical and humanitarian aid before the crisis.

“Excluding the fuel from the humanitarian aid means the lives of patients and injured will remain at risk. Gaza hospitals are running out of the basic requirements to pursue medical interventions,” the Gaza health ministry said.

Israel’s “total siege” of Gaza after the October 7 cross-border attack on southern Israel by militants of the Islamist movement Hamas has left its 2.3 million people running out of food, water, medicines and fuel.

Getty Images Aid trucks at the Rafah border crossing on Saturday.

The United Nations said the convoy included life-saving supplies that would be received and distributed by the Palestinian Red Crescent, with Hamas’ consent. Israel has warned that no aid should end up in the hands of Hamas.

UN officials say at least 100 trucks daily are needed to cover urgent, life-saving needs and that any aid operation must be sustainable at scale - a tall order now with Israel carrying out devastating bombardments of the enclave day and night.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “fight until victory” in Gaza, signalling no pause in his military’s bombardment and expected invasion of the enclave, after Hamas released two US hostages.

As Israel continued to amass tanks and troops near Gaza ahead of its expected ground invasion in response to the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, thousands took part in a pro-Palestinian march in Sydney, demanding an end to the bombardment of Gaza after nearly two weeks of intense air and artillery strikes.

Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip that is not controlled by Israel, and the focus of efforts to deliver aid to Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

International aid agencies said such limited supplies were not enough to sustain life in Gaza. UN officials say at least 100 trucks a day are needed to cover urgent needs, and that any delivery of aid needs to be sustained and at scale. Before the outbreak of conflict, an average of about 450 aid trucks were arriving there daily.

Ali Mahmoud/AP “The humanitarian situation in Gaza – already precarious – has reached catastrophic levels,” UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.

“I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies – including food, water, medicine and fuel.”

Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the October 7 rampage by Hamas terrorists on towns in southern Israel.

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for aid. Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict, but there was no indication that foreigners had been allowed to leave Gaza.

The opening came hours after Hamas released an American woman and her teenage daughter

Senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Malcolm Davis, said the ground offensive may now be delayed by the release of American hostages Judith Tai Raanan, 59, and her daughter Natalie, 17.

The pair were among the at least 200 Israelis taken by Hamas terrorists during the attack on southern Israel on October 7,

“I think things are probably being delayed whilst they try this hostage negotiation approach to see if more hostages can be released,” Davis told CNN. “But ultimately, I don’t think it’s going to be a case of the Israelis choosing not to go in on the ground.

Vahid Salemi/AP Iranian demonstrators chant slogans as they wave the Palestinian flags and hold up posters of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020, in a pro-Palestinian rally at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

“I think that for the Israelis to achieve their goal of the destruction of Hamas and the removal of the threat that it poses to Israel, they have to go in on the ground.”

Raanan and her daughter were the first hostages confirmed by both sides in the conflict to be freed since Hamas gunmen burst into Israel and killed 1400 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 200 others.

An image shared after their release showed the two women surrounded by three Israeli soldiers and holding hands with Gal Hirsch, Israel’s co-ordinator for the captives and missing.

“Two of our abductees are at home. We are not giving up on the effort to return all abducted and missing people,” Netanyahu said in a statement released late Friday night.

“At the same time, we’ll continue to fight until victory.”

Reached by phone just outside Chicago, Uri Raanan, the teenager’s father, said he spoke to his daughter by phone, saying: “She sounds very, very good, very happy – and she looks good.”

Abu Ubaida, a spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, said the hostages were released in part “for humanitarian reasons” in response to Qatari mediation efforts.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the two weeks since the October 7 attack has killed at least 4137 Palestinians, including hundreds of children, while more than a million have been displaced, according to Palestinian officials.

Avi Roccah/AP Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Avi Roccah)

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said achieving Israel’s objectives would not be quick or easy.

“We will topple the Hamas organisation. We will destroy its military and governing infrastructure. It’s a phase that will not be easy. It will have a price,” Gallant told a parliamentary committee.

He added that the subsequent phase would be more drawn out, but was aimed at achieving “a completely different security situation” with no threat to Israel from Gaza. “It’s not a day, it’s not a week, and unfortunately it’s not a month,” he said.

Palestinian media reported heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza overnight, including a strike on a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza that killed at least 19 people.

Israeli aircraft struck six homes in northern Gaza early on Saturday, killing at least eight Palestinians and injuring 45, Palestinian media reported.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, the main Palestinian Christian denomination, said that Israeli forces had struck the Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza City, where hundreds of Christians and Muslims had sought refuge.

Israel has already told all civilians to evacuate the northern half of the Gaza Strip, which includes Gaza City. Many people have yet to leave, saying they fear losing everything and have nowhere safe to go with southern areas also under attack.

Uncredited/AP Aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

Asked if Israel had so far followed the laws of war in its response, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that Israel had the right to defend itself and make sure Iran-backed Hamas was not able to launch attacks again.

“It’s important that operations be conducted in accordance with international law, humanitarian law, the law of war,” he said.

“There will be plenty of time to make assessments about how these operations were conducted but I can just say from the part of the United States, this continues to be important to us.”

The United Nations humanitarian affairs office said more than 140,000 homes – nearly a third of all homes in Gaza – had been damaged and nearly 13,000 destroyed.

International attention has focused on getting aid to Gaza through the one access point not controlled by Israel, the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

Abed Khaled/AP A Palestinian woman mourns over the bodies of her relatives who were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit a Greek Orthodox church, in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres toured the checkpoint on Egypt’s side on Friday and called for a meaningful number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and checks – which Israel insists on to stop aid from reaching Hamas – to be quick and pragmatic.

Western leaders have so far mostly offered support to Israel’s campaign against Hamas, although there is mounting unease about the plight of civilians in Gaza.

Many Muslim states, however, have called for an immediate ceasefire, and protests demanding an end to the bombardment were held in cities across the Islamic world on Friday.

In the occupied West Bank, where violence has flared since Israel began its bombardment of Gaza, Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes near the city of Jericho.