Newsable: ‘I just keep telling myself, keep them alive’, mum in Gaza says

Around 3500 children have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began at the start of October, an average of 100 a day.

As Israeli air strikes continue to rain down on Gaza, UN agency UNICEF says the strip has become a “graveyard for children”.

Speaking to Stuff’s Newsable podcast, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said 3500 children are reported to have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began on October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

“In around three weeks that’s an average of 100 a day. It somewhat beggars belief, but that's what we're looking at.”

Elder said many of UNICEF’s people on the ground are Palestinians themselves, and alongside their aid work are doing all they can to keep their own families safe.

He knows of one colleague whose 4 year old is already showing signs of trauma, like scratching himself until he bleeds and pulling his hair out.

“Her line was ‘I don't have the luxury to think about my kids' mental health right now, I just keep telling myself, keep them alive’.”

Elder told Newsable Israeli children will also be scarred as a result of what they witnessed following the Hamas attack, especially the 20 children still being held hostage in Gaza.

“It's just beyond critical that they get released to their family and can start recovering in their homes with their mums and dads.”

Listen to the full interview here.

