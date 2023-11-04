Israeli prime minister Netanyahu rejects calls for ceasefire until hostages are released

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has dismissed calls for a temporary ceasefire in the country’s conflict with Hamas.

Speaking during a televised address, Netanyahu said he wouldn’t agree to such a move until the hostages Hamas took during its attack on Israel on 7 October were released.

He was speaking moments after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated calls for "humanitarian pauses" in the conflict to allow for more aid into Gaza. Blinken also said such pauses could create a "better environment in which hostages can be released".

Blinken said the details of how the pauses would work were being "ironed out" and that Israel had "legitimate questions" about how they would work. Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with “all of its power” and “refuses a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages.”

While formal ceasefires are usually longer-term arrangements that allow parties to engage in dialogue, humanitarian pauses can last as little as a few hours.

Hamas kidnapped 240 people during its bloody 7 October massacre that triggered this bout of fighting.

The attack killed some 1,400 people, while over 9,000 people have been killed since Israel began striking Gaza the same day, according to Palestinian health officials.

More than 3700 Palestinian children and minors have been killed in just under a month of fighting, and bombings have driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes, while food, water and fuel run low.

GAZA CITY ENCIRCLED

Abed Khaled/AP Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City

Meanwhile, military officials said Israeli forces have now completely encircled Gaza City, a densely packed cluster of neighborhoods that Israel says is the centre of Hamas military infrastructure and includes a vast network of underground tunnels, bunkers and command centres.

Israeli forces are “fighting in a built-up, dense, complex area," said the military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevy.

Hagari, the military spokesperson, said Israeli forces were in “face to face” battles with militants, calling in airstrikes and shelling when needed. He said they were inflicting heavy losses on Hamas fighters and destroying their infrastructure with engineering equipment.

Hamas’ military wing said early Friday that its fighters battled Israeli troops in several areas in Gaza and claimed they killed four soldiers on the northern edge of the city of Beit Lahiya. It also claimed to have destroyed several tanks with locally made anti-tank rockets.