Hezbollah leader praises Hamas attacks in chilling warning to Israel

The leader of Hezbollah has broken his silence on the Israel-Hamas war, warning his militia is undeterred by US warnings to stay out of the conflict - and threatened further escalation.

In a televised speech from a secret location, watched by thousands at a rally in Lebanon's capital Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah praised the 7 October attacks in Israel that killed 1400 people.

He said the actions of Hamas – which like Hezbollah is a proscribed terrorist organisation across the world – were "right, wise and just" but described the attacks on Israel as "100% Palestinian".

In the remarks – Nasrallah's first since the beginning of the war sparked by the Hamas massacre and incursion into southern Israel – he stopped short of announcing that his Lebanese militia would fully enter the war, a move that would have devastating consequences for both Lebanon and Israel.

He also railed against the United States, saying it was responsible for the war in Gaza.

Hussein Malla/AP Supporters of the Hezbollah group raise their fists and cheer as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah appears via video

Nasrallah also thanked Iran-backed forces in Yemen and Iraq. Houthi rebels in Yemen have been firing drones at Israel, while Shia Iraqi militias have been targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria.

Iran supports the so-called Axis of Resistance, an alliance that includes Hezbollah - its most important force - as well as militias in Iraq, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, the Houthis, and Hamas.

Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch the speech broadcast via video-link on a huge screen.

The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hezbollah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border.

“Don’t test us,” Netanyahu warned the Lebanese militant group on Friday. A mistake, he said, “will exact a price you can’t even imagine”.

Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hezbollah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.