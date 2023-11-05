These numbers show the staggering toll of Israel-Hamas war
The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.
The fighting erupted on 7 October, when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods, demolishing homes, wrecking hospitals and important infrastructure.
Sustained airstrikes, communications blackouts and a lack of access for international journalists have made it difficult to verify the number of people killed so far in the bloody war.
But based on what we know, here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of 4 November, sourced from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups on the ground:
9,227
Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza
144
Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank
1,400
Number of people killed in Israel
24
Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive
23,516
Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza
2,200
Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank
5,400
Number of Israelis injured
250,000
Number of Israelis displaced
Over 1.4 million
Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza
At least 241
Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza
Five
Hostages released or rescued
421
Aid trucks let into Gaza
33,960
Residential units (flats, homes, etc.) destroyed in Gaza
Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent.
AP