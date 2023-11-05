These numbers show the staggering toll of Israel-Hamas war

Palestinians look at the destruction after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip

The latest Israel-Hamas war has quickly become the deadliest and most destructive of the five wars fought between the sides since Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from the Palestinian Authority.

The fighting erupted on 7 October, when Hamas carried out a bloody attack in southern Israel. Since then, Israel has relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that have wrought unprecedented destruction, flattening entire neighbourhoods, demolishing homes, wrecking hospitals and important infrastructure.

Sustained airstrikes, communications blackouts and a lack of access for international journalists have made it difficult to verify the number of people killed so far in the bloody war.

But based on what we know, here’s a look in numbers at the toll of the war as of 4 November, sourced from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry and Israeli officials, as well as international observers and aid groups on the ground:

9,227

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza

144

Number of Palestinians killed in West Bank

1,400

Number of people killed in Israel

24

Number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the ground offensive

23,516

Number of Palestinians injured in Gaza

2,200

Number of Palestinians injured in the West Bank

5,400

Number of Israelis injured

250,000

Number of Israelis displaced

Over 1.4 million

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza

At least 241

Soldiers and civilians being held hostage in Gaza

Five

Hostages released or rescued

421

Aid trucks let into Gaza

33,960

Residential units (flats, homes, etc.) destroyed in Gaza

Sources: Associated Press reports, Gaza Health Ministry, Israeli military, U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Palestinian Red Crescent.