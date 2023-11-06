Israeli minister suspended for saying nuking Gaza was an option

An Israeli woman calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip is comforted by another protester

A minister in the Israeli government has been suspended for saying one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza is to drop a nuclear bomb on the Strip.

Asked in an interview with ultra-orthodox radio station Radio Kol Berama whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave, junior heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu said “this is one of the possibilities.”

During the interview, the politician also said he objected to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza, saying “we wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” and that “there is no such thing as non-combatants in Gaza.”

The minister later walked back the remarks, saying they were “metaphorical.”

Eliyahu, of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, plays no role in the conduct of the war in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to respond, suspending the minister and saying the comments were “divorced from reality" and that Israel would continue to try to avoid harming civilians.

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis protested outside the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, urging him to resign and calling for the return of roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu has refused to take responsibility for the 7 October attack in southern Israel that killed more than 1,400 people. Ongoing Palestinian rocket fire has forced tens of thousands of people in Israel to evacuate their homes.

Israeli warplanes struck a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip early on Sunday, killing at least 40 people and wounding dozens, health officials said. The strike came as Israel said it would press on with its offensive to crush the territory's Hamas rulers, despite US appeals for a pause to get aid to desperate civilians.

Israel has rejected the idea of halting its offensive, even for brief humanitarian pauses proposed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his current tour of the region.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said more than 9,700 Palestinians have been killed in the territory in nearly a month of war, and that number is likely to rise as Israeli troops advance into dense, urban neighbourhoods.

Fatima Shbair/AP Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment in the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza overnight, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others, the Health Ministry said.

An Associated Press reporter at a nearby hospital saw eight dead children, including a baby, who had been brought in after the strike. A surviving child was led down the hospital corridor by an adult holding her hand, her clothes caked in dust, an expression of shock on her face.

Arafat Abu Mashaia, who lives in the camp, said the Israeli airstrike flattened several multi-story homes where people forced out of other parts of Gaza were sheltering.

“It was a true massacre,” he said early Sunday while standing on the wreckage of destroyed homes. “All here are peaceful people. I challenge anyone who says there were resistance (fighters) here.”

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The camp, a built-up residential area, is located in the evacuation zone where Israel’s military had urged Palestinian civilians to seek refuge as it focuses its military offensive on the north.

Among the Palestinians killed in Gaza are more than 4,800 children, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown of civilians and fighters.

The Israeli military said 29 of its soldiers have died during the ground operation.