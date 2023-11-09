Mohsen Abu Zina: Hamas weapons chief ‘eliminated’ in Israeli air strike

(File Photo) In this photo released by the Israeli military shows ground operation inside the Gaza Strip

Israel says it has “eliminated” Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’s top weapons chief, who helped build the terror group’s arsenal of rockets.

Abu Zina was killed in an air strike on a warehouse in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

“Based on Israeli Security Agency (ISA) and IDF intelligence, an IDF fighter jet killed Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas’s head of weapons and industries,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Mohsen Abu Zina served as one of Hamas’s leading weapon developers, with expertise in strategic weapons and rockets and his department facilitated the arming of Hamas in the current conflict.”

Dramatic footage from the attack showed a warehouse being struck, sending smoke and flames high into the air.

The IDF said that it was continuing to operate “deep in the Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and directing aircraft” to attack Hamas’s infrastructure.

Video released by the IDF showed a cache of Hamas weapons seized by Israeli troops.

“These are just a few of the weapons used to massacre over 1,400 Israeli civilians. Weapons used for the killing of innocents,” it said.

Air strike on terrorist cell

IDF troops also called in an air strike against a terrorist cell responsible for launching rockets toward Israel.

Several Hamas members were killed in the attack, according to the IDF.

On Wednesday, the IDF hit Hezbollah “terrorist targets” in response to shooting from the Lebanese militia.

Among the targets were a weapons compound, launching posts, terror command infrastructure, and several other sites in which Hezbollah’s technological means were located.

Skirmishes on Israel’s northern border have escalated in recent weeks, adding to fears that the conflict could extend across the Middle East.

Israel has said its war to destroy Hamas will be long and difficult, and that it will maintain some form of control over the coastal enclave indefinitely.