What’s a Kiwi lawyer doing in the middle of a war zone? Pretty much everything, that’s what.

“Training in international law is pretty rare and I'm the only lawyer on the ground who has this experience with the laws of armed conflict,” Hector Sharp said in a Stuff interview.

“This is what I've prepared for for a decade now, and have been working towards it,” the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency field legal office in Gaza said.

Sharp was uniquely placed on the ground in the conflict because of his relationships with both Israel and Hamas after three years on the job, conducting United Nations work out of both Jerusalem and Gaza.

“You know, I'm acting as a liaison between all the parties, using the relationships that have been built up over the last few years,” Sharp, a Wellingtonian said.

“Those relationships at the moment, I'm trying to utilise to save lives.”

UNRWA Hector Sharp at work for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza.

Sharp said his communications with Hamas and Israel were “advocating for them to respect international law”.

It was complex work with the civilian Palestinian population suffering, and both sides accusing the other of war crimes, along with supporters around the world applying pressure globally.

On the Israeli side, they were accusing Hamas of using the civilian population as human shields with misuse of infrastructure claims about hospitals, ambulances, mosques and schools.

But Hamas denied it and instead accused Israel of attacking the civilian population in their campaign of airstrikes that had brought death and destruction to Gaza.

Hamas kept firing rockets at Israel, and Israel kept saying it was attacking Hamas targets.

Others argued Israel was inflicting collective punishment on the Palestinians as retaliation for the eruption of deadly violence that started on October 7 when Hamas attacked civilians in their homes.

Some 1200 people had been killed and about 240 taken hostage that day in southern Israel, and in one month since over 10,000 had been killed in Gaza. Children and civilians dead in both places.

Meanwhile, up to 1.7 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza faced new homelessness in crowded makeshift camps with chronic shortages of food and water. Foreigners like a NZ family of six were trapped too.

Much more than just law

When UNRWA, the lead agency for aid delivery in Gaza and other parts of the Middle East, went into “emergency mode”, Sharp took on many more responsibilities.

He has observed the humanitarian corridor for people fleeing Gaza City, and documented damage to UNRWA facilities where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge.

“I've actually found myself working a lot on logistics so I spend a lot of my time on it,” he said.

“Part of international law is access to civilian populations, and so when you become ingrained in negotiating that access you obviously have a vested interest in each dimension going ahead.

“So I'm negotiating that access with my security colleagues from a legal point of view, and then I want the mission to be successful,” Sharp said.

UNRWA Hector Sharp out and about in Gaza, at work for the United Nations.

“I'm also getting involved in the logistics of you know how many pallets and medicine supplies can we get up there,” to the north with aid only arriving from Egypt at the Rafah Crossing.

“I wasn't expecting to have that role but you know, there's only five or six international staff here now that most of us have evacuated.”

‘Don’t, don’t turn away’

Sharp had worked as a journalist during the Syrian civil war in 2013.

When asked for his key message for New Zealanders, he said: “I've been waiting for the media interest to die down as it has in previous conflicts, as it did with Syria.

“So I'm waiting for that point and it hasn't come and I'm thankful for that. So my message would be just keep watching. Don’t, don’t turn away.

“I know it's hard to keep watching, and I know you have your own lives, we all do.”