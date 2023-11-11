Israel revises down October 7 death toll to 1200, as number of dead in Gaza climbs

Israel has revised down the number of dead from the October 7 attack that it had initially said about 1400 people had died from.

An Israeli official told The Associated Press that the number had changed to about 1200 after a painstaking weeks-long process to identify bodies, many of which were mutilated or burned in the attack.

The final death toll could still change again, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement. Nearly 240 people abducted by Hamas from Israel remain captive.

Thousands of Palestinians on Friday fled from around Gaza City's main hospital after a series of strikes that staff blamed on Israel hit in and around several hospitals overnight.

They joined a growing exodus of people toward the south amid intensified fighting as Gaza officials said the Palestinian death toll from the war surpassed 11,000 people.

Thousands of Palestinians streamed onto Gaza’s only highway Friday, fleeing the combat zone in the north after Israel announced a window for safe passage.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Friends and family pay their respects at the joint funerals of Dana and Carmel Becher, a mother and son who were killed during the Hamas attack of October 7 on Kibbutz Be'eri. This photo was taken October 24, 2023, in Rehovot, Israel.

But the search for safety in the besieged enclave has grown increasingly desperate. The tens of thousands who fled south in the past few days face the prospect of ongoing bombardment and dire conditions.

The overnight strikes in northern Gaza underscored the danger for tens of thousands more who have crowded in and around hospitals, believing they will be safe.

Gaza medical officials accused Israel of striking near four hospitals Friday, though Israel said at least one was the result of a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Gaza’s largest city is the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas following its deadly surprise incursion and massacre on 7 October.

Hatem Moussa/AP A wounded boy is carried after an Israeli strike in Deir Al-Balah, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Battles around hospitals

Early Friday, Israel struck the courtyard and the obstetrics department of Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza's largest, where tens of thousands of people are sheltering, according to Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson at the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

A video at the scene recorded the sound of incoming fire waking people in makeshift shelters in the courtyard, followed by shouts for an ambulance. Blood was seen splattered across a yard of the facility while one man writhed on the ground, his leg apparently severed.

The Israeli army alleges that Hamas hides in and under hospitals and that it has set up a command centre under Al-Shifa – claims the militant group and hospital staff deny.

After the explosions, thousands at the hospital fled, a number of evacuees said. Tens of thousands of displaced people – as many as 60,000, according to the Health Ministry – have been living at the Shifa complex. The scale of the flight was not immediately clear. Doctors at Shifa Hospital could not immediately be reached for comment because of phone and internet connectivity disruptions.

Leo Correa/AP Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on November 10, 2023.

The director of Al-Shifa said Israel demanded the facility be evacuated, but he said there was nowhere for such a large number of patients to go.

“Where are we going to evacuate them?” Director Mohammed Abu Selmia asked in an interview on the television network Al Jazeera.

The Health Ministry later said one person had been killed at Al-Shifa and several were wounded. Another strike near the Al-Nasr Medical Center, which includes two hospitals for children, killed two people, according to the ministry.

In all, Gaza health officials said strikes were carried out near four hospitals overnight and early Friday.

A senior Israeli security official said initial findings indicated that one strike at Al-Shifa was the result of a misfire by militants. The military is conducting a review. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

At Shifa, families were sleeping in hospital rooms, emergency rooms, surgical theatres and the maternity ward – or on the streets outside, according to Wafaa Abu Hajjaj, a Palestinian journalist at the hospital, as well as several people who recently left. Morgues have overflowed, with bodies now piled up outside under tents,

Daily food distributions had helped a tiny number for a time, but there has been no bread in recent days, they said. Water is scarce and usually polluted, and few people can bathe.

World Health Organization spokesperson Margaret Harris said 20 of Gaza's 36 hospitals are no longer functioning, including a paediatric hospital where children had been receiving care such as dialysis and life support – “things that you cannot possibly evacuate them safely with.”

Rising death tolls

More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. Another 2650 people have been reported missing.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that “far too many” Palestinians have died and suffered and that while recent Israeli steps to try to minimise civilian harm are positive, they are not enough.

Though US President Joe Biden and others have challenged the figures from the Gaza Health Ministry as exaggerated, Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf told American lawmakers this week that it was “very possible” the numbers were even higher than reported.

At least 1200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began, Israeli officials say. A victim breakdown of the October 7 dead was not immediately available.

Palestinian militants have continued to fire rockets into Israel, and an attack on Tel Aviv wounded at least two people Friday, said Yossi Elkabetz, a paramedic with Israel’s rescue services. Hamas claimed credit.

Some 250,000 Israelis have been forced to evacuate from communities near Gaza and along the northern border with Lebanon, where Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants have traded fire repeatedly.