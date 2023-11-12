Cold reality for innocents in Gaza of airstrikes day and night

This story contains details that may be confronting to some readers

Airstrikes are simply terrifying for people on the ground.

“So if a bomb, an airstrike falls 200m away, the shrapnel from that airstrike will land in open areas and kill people when it lands,” Hector Sharp, who is a Kiwi UN worker living in Gaza, said.

“We've lost a lot of IDPs [internally displaced persons] during that. Similarly on the other side for short rockets that make it across towards Israel, they fall on houses and people die.”

Sharp, who said it was “day and night” and “hard to get sleep”, described the sound as a “bit like when a jet streaks across the air”.

“I'd say within 500m you hear a whistling; you hear a whistling and you know it’s coming in. And then you're going to hear an impact. Very, very shortly after that you get a blast wave.

“So it’s a whistle, then kind of a pfu-pfu-pfu and then an impact, and you have to hope you’re far away.”

Ariel Schalit/AP Debris is strewn high into the air from an explosion following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on October 23, 2023.

For many they are not, and in Gaza more than 11,000 people have died since October 7, according to the Hamas-run ministry of health. Not all were killed in airstrikes, but thousands were.

The Israeli airstrikes and ensuing ground invasion followed the Hamas massacre in southern Israel on October 7 with 1200 people killed, many in their homes, and about 240 taken back to Gaza as hostages.

Sometimes the aerial ordinance killing civilians in Gaza came from the Hamas side too, as misfiring rockets came down short of their intended targets in Israel.

For all of this, the civilian population of Gaza was paying the price, and along with the dead nearly 1 million people were believed displaced in the small strip of land home to 2.3 million.

Many have left behind homes and neighbourhoods destroyed by large blasts that have levelled apartment blocks and other buildings, but even in places of refuge the civilians did not feel safe.

Abed Khaled/AP A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were destroyed in Israeli airstrikes impacting the Jabaliya refugee camp on November 1, 2023.

Lead aid agency UNRWA ordinarily ran essential services in Gaza, supporting the Palestinian refugee population.

“We have 400,000 students in our schools and 218 schools. We're running health clinics where we provide primary health care services,” Sharp said, listing off a variety of things mostly taken for granted in NZ.

But now in a state of emergency, the UNRWA facilities have become makeshift refugee camps, crowded out with tents to house thousands upon thousands of people.

“What I've seen with my own eyes, it’s facilities, schools mainly, that are jam-packed with 5, 6, 7000 people,” Sharp, normally the UNRWA Gaza field office legal head, said in a Stuff interview.

“I know of a school which has 16,000 people in it. And it's one of our largest schools, but still you know, they're supposed to be sheltering in the classrooms under concrete, but there are too many people.

“So now they've set up tents in courtyards, and our schools all have the same U-shape and there's a big basketball court in the middle, or a football court on concrete, and that's now full of tents.”

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images Displaced Palestinian citizens make a basketball court their home at a UNRWA school in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Sharp said it was challenging going to these facilities where he would be assessing damage for the UN.

“So you get swamped by these people, and they just want food, they want water. And they want answers.

“They want answers, ‘Why are we unsafe? Why in previous conflicts have UNRWA schools been relatively safe and now they're not?’

“We have lost, I don't know what the last number is, but there's dozens, 10s of fatalities from strikes on or near our schools, which have impacted the civilian population sheltering there.”

Abed Khaled/AP Palestinians work among debris of buildings at the Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on November 1, 2023.

Among the casualties from airstrikes were United Nations Relief Works Agency employees with at least 100 killed, making it the deadliest 1-month period for a UN operation.

“I knew some of them,” Sharp said. “I knew especially security police who I worked closely with, their assistants too.

“We've lost a psychological counsellor who works with young children who had been abused. We've lost a gynaecologist. We’ve lost two engineers.

“These are people who helped run our facilities, and they’re fixing our UNRWA trucks and our UN generators to provide water for the schoolkids.

“They're just UNRWA people and some of them were killed on the job and others were killed at home with their families.”