Premature babies dying at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital as siege continues

Doctors are battling to keep dozens of premature babies alive in Gaza’s largest hospital after its emergency generator ran out of fuel over the weekend. Shortages of electricity and fuel have resul...

Newborn babies remain in severe danger as fighting continues around the besieged Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

On a normal functioning day at the hospital, the premature babies would be in incubators. However, as reported by Reuters, over the weekend, they had to be moved to ordinary beds because of a shortage of electricity.

The incubators allow for the babies to have their individual needs met, as temperature and humidity can be regulated.

The move, though, has had direct consequences for the babies, says head of the paediatric department at the hospital, Mohamed Tabasha.

"Yesterday I had 39 babies, and today they have become 36," Tabasha says.

"I cannot say how long they can last. I can lose another two babies today, or in an hour.

"I never expected in my life that I would put 39 babies side by side on a bed, each with a different disease, and in this acute shortage of medical staff, of milk.”

Dr. Marawan Abu Saada/AP This photo released by Dr Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

As a result, the babies have now subsequently transmitted viruses to each other, with some contracting gastritis and suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, doctors say. This leaves them at a higher risk of dehydration and death.

Ahmed El Mokhallalati, who is also involved in caring for the babies, described the conditions at the hospital as deadly.

"They are in a very bad situation where you slowly kill them unless someone interferes to adjust or to improve their situation," he said.

"These are very critical kinds of cases, where you have to be very sensitive in dealing with them. You have to take care of each of them in a very special way. Currently, they are all in open space, they are all with each other.”

Tabasha says electricity, steriliser, medicine and support machines are urgently needed to care for the babies and to keep them safe.

AP An aerial view of the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Israel has been targeting the Al-Shifa Hospital in its ongoing war in Gaza as they say it is being used by Hamas as a base for Hamas fighters. The IDF says Hamas has been using patients at the hospital as human shields. Hamas denies these claims.

Israel launched a military assault on Gaza after Hamas attacked Southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1200 people and taking hundreds more hostage.

Since then, more than 11,000 people have been killed, according to local authorities, and more than half the population of Gaza has been forced to flee their homes as the Israeli onslaught continues.